NewRocket Recognized as the 2023 ServiceNow Worldwide Customer Workflow Partner of the Year

ServiceNow Elite Partner recognized for customer service expertise

VISTA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewRocket, the go-to ServiceNow guide for global enterprise leaders, has been named the 2023 ServiceNow Worldwide Customer Workflow Partner of the Year. The award, presented at the ServiceNow Partner Awards earlier this month, recognizes NewRocket for its performance in expanding the ServiceNow Customer Service Management practice.

NewRocket has driven the growth of its customer service practice by working closely with clients to develop solutions that meet evolving digital transformation needs. With over 150 successful implementations globally, NewRocket’s solutions empower its clients to deliver proactive customer service while reducing costs. By leveraging NewRocket’s customer service capabilities, organizations can build stronger customer relationships, foster loyalty, and ultimately drive growth and success.

“At NewRocket, we know a one-size-fits-all approach to customer service doesn’t work — so we enable our clients to leverage a robust customer service management platform to streamline processes while gaining valuable insights into consumer trends and preferences,” said Candace Chadwick, VP, Global Customer Practice Leader at NewRocket. “Our goal is to Go Beyond Workflows to guide our clients through their toughest business challenges allowing them to enhance their customer experience, reduce costs, and make informed business decisions.”

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem organization recognizes the achievements of industry-leading partners that have contributed to ServiceNow’s growth trajectory by driving successful business outcomes for joint customers. This year’s awards are based on partner performance in 2022, evaluated by revenue contribution/growth, product line expansion, workflow and skill competencies growth, and business innovation with associated digital transformation impact.

“NewRocket has seen incredible growth in the past year, and our focus on people has made that possible. Our Customer Practice crew guides our clients by first understanding their unique business challenges and then applying our expertise and solutions to guide them to a high-value outcome,” NewRocket CEO Matt Stoyka said. “Customer experience expectations are rising despite uncertain macroeconomic conditions. By helping our clients focus on improving customer service levels and delivering a more streamlined and personal experience, we help them navigate change with confidence. We’re honored to receive this recognition from ServiceNow and look forward to further growing our customer practice through our partnership.”

Over the past year, ServiceNow continued to expand its global partner ecosystem and is revamping its entire partner program to focus on building intimate relationships with partners. The new program helps partners offer significant support to customers navigating complex digital transformation journeys. The world of work has changed, and ServiceNow recognizes the value NewRocket brings in assisting customers in adjusting to—and excelling in—today’s market.

Membership in the ServiceNow Partner Program has equipped, enabled, and empowered NewRocket to identify jointly aligned go-to-market initiatives, and innovative offerings and solutions that deliver accelerated return on investment to customers and drive growth for ServiceNow.

NewRocket, a global, full-service, elite ServiceNow partner, helps top enterprise leaders solve their toughest business problems and navigate change with confidence. For more information, please visit www.newrocket.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

INK Communications Co.



newrocket@ink-co.com