Newrez Sweeps 2023 STAR Awards from Fannie Mae

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newrez LLC (“Newrez”), a leading nationwide mortgage lender and servicer, is proud to announce it has won three prestigious Fannie Mae STAR Awards for 2023 – General Servicing, Solution Delivery, and Timeline Management. The STAR Program is designed to provide a comparative framework to benchmark mortgage servicers and recognize leadership in the industry. Fannie Mae defines the categories as follows:





General Servicing: Servicers are measured on the basis of their performance managing early term roll rates and investor reporting and accounting.

Solution Delivery: Servicers are measured on the basis of their ability to resolve delinquent loans and their effectiveness at managing their collections call center.

Timeline Management: Servicers are measured on the basis of their ability to resolve or liquidate loans that are beyond the allowable foreclosure time frames.

This is a major accomplishment as Newrez was the only servicer, bank or nonbank, to take home all three awards and serves as an example of the incredibly high standard set by its employees and level of satisfaction from its borrowers.

This achievement is the culmination of an exceptional year for Newrez, who in 2023:

Boarded 1.1 million new customers onto the platform

Celebrated their 4 millionth customer boarding

Maintained an industry-leading cost-per-loan while continuing to deliver stellar customer service

“Winning three Fannie Mae STAR Awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team,” said Baron Silverstein, President of Newrez.

“Our strong servicing leadership team is the key to our success and strategy at Newrez – we are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality experience and exceeding industry standards. This recognition reinforces our mission of striving for excellence.”

“Simply put, none of this is possible without the hard work and dedication of our astounding team members. They are the DNA behind these awards and the reason we continue to maintain an excellent reputation in the industry,” said Shane Ross, Head of Servicing for Newrez.

Newrez’s tech-enabled servicing platform has been a key driver of success over the last year. Moving forward, the company continues to invest in cutting-edge technology to further improve and enhance the homeownership experience for borrowers throughout the country.

To learn more about Newrez, visit www.newrez.com.

About Newrez



Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, Newrez is a leading mortgage company, dedicated to reimagining the homeownership journey. Combining mortgage origination and servicing, Newrez is uniquely positioned to offer a streamlined, customer-centric experience, catering to our clients when and where they need us most. Our customer-first strategy empowers homeowners to optimize their investment, guiding them towards the most beneficial financial decisions every step of the way.

