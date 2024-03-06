Newly Revamped You.com AI Search and Browse App Now Available on iOS 17.4 in the European Union as Part of New Browser Choice Screen

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–You.com announces its designation as one of the few new default browser options on iOS 17.4 for European Union users, alongside significant updates to its AI-powered mobile browsing app, You.com AI Search and Browse.









The inclusion in the iOS browser choice screen today highlights You.com‘s increasing global popularity and dedication to delivering a cutting-edge AI-powered web search and browsing experience loved by its users.

“ We’re excited to share the latest update to our You.com AI Search and Browse app, now available as a default browser choice on iOS 17.4 for users throughout the European Union. As the only AI chat-native browser option on the new EU browser choice screen for iOS, You.com is setting a new standard for what a browser can do thanks to AI,” said Richard Socher, CEO of You.com.

Socher continued: “ With the introduction of ‘Ask AI’ and a fresh, intuitive app design, we’re not just updating features, we’re enhancing how you find information online. You.com is more than another way to search and browse — it’s an AI Assistant designed to make you more productive, creative, and extraordinary. We invite you to make You.com your default browser for a smarter way to find answers.”

What’s new:

Introducing “Ask AI”: Dive into the future of search with our new “Ask AI” feature, delivering AI-powered answers complete with citations for a more informative and trustworthy browsing experience.

Dive into the future of search with our new “Ask AI” feature, delivering AI-powered answers complete with citations for a more informative and trustworthy browsing experience. A fresh, updated experience: Enjoy a cleaner, more intuitive interface with our updated app design, making navigation smoother and more enjoyable than ever before.

Enjoy a cleaner, more intuitive interface with our updated app design, making navigation smoother and more enjoyable than ever before. Enhanced mobile homepage: Discover what’s trending with an improved mobile home page that now offers trending suggestions, keeping you informed and engaged with the latest and most relevant content.

With You.com, users can say goodbye to endless scrolling through blue links and tedious websites. Search alone is inefficient for in-depth research, and ineffective at answering complex, multi-step questions. A conversational search experience powered by cutting-edge AI, You.com delivers immediate, comprehensive answers across any topic, supplemented by follow-up suggestions for deeper exploration.

You.com enhances the efficiency of finding information and enriches the quality of results with advanced AI functionalities that support text generation, content summarization, image creation, and more. You.com stands out for its powerful AI Modes, from its Research Mode which can browse and synthesize information from multiple websites simultaneously with extensive citations to its Genius Mode capable of multi-step complex problem solving.

Whether users prefer traditional search methods or the enriched, AI-enhanced search, You.com offers seamless management of searches, chats, and visited websites, with easy options for saving or deleting history. Linked citations further empower users to verify responses and delve into sources, ensuring a trustworthy and comprehensive browsing experience.

You.com also prioritizes privacy, offering ad-blocking, pop-up blocking, and tracking protection capabilities.

Download You.com today for free and experience a better way to search.

Contacts

press@you.com