Newly Formed Blaze Credit Union Selects Q2 to Provide a Personalized Digital Experience for its Growing Membership

Q2 to empower Blaze Credit Union to attract new members and deepen existing relationships with an industry-leading digital banking experience

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced that Blaze Credit Union (“Blaze”) has selected Q2 to power the digital banking technology behind the newly combined entity of Hiway Credit Union and SPIRE Credit Union. The partnership with Q2 supports Blaze’s vision to deepen its current member relationships and attract new members by providing a personalized, differentiated digital banking experience.





Founded in January of 2024 through the merger of Hiway Credit Union and SPIRE Credit Union, Blaze is the fourth-largest credit union in Minnesota, with 26 branches and over 250,000 members. Q2 was Hiway Credit Union’s existing digital technology provider before the merger, beginning its partnership in 2017. Early in the initial merger evaluation conversations with SPIRE Credit Union, Q2 was selected to become the digital banking platform to help the newly formed Blaze reach more communities and become the best credit union in Minnesota.

“We ultimately selected Q2 as a strategic partner because we had witnessed their digital banking platform’s stability and innovation through Hiway Credit Union,” said Brian White, senior vice president and chief information officer for Blaze Credit Union. “We felt confident the Q2 team would provide us with the technology to serve our members in the way they want to be served.”

“Blaze’s vision for digital is to move from fast followers to early adopters and, over time, innovators,” said White. “We want to serve as the model for other financial institutions in our space and will look to Q2 as a conduit to help us materialize our visions and goals.”

The adoption of Q2’s digital banking platform marks a decisive step toward establishing and achieving Blaze’s digital vision. The credit union will also leverage Q2 Centrix DTS to mitigate transactional fraud and streamline operations and Q2 Patrol to protect its members with a comprehensive and automated approach to security and risk management. Blaze’s technology stack will also include Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management™ (cPFM), Business End to End (E2E) Auto Enrollment and Integrated Card Management.

“We are excited to partner with Blaze Credit Union to help them become the best credit union in Minnesota by equipping them with the technology needed to develop a best-in-class digital experience for their members,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “We are committed to a long-term partnership with Blaze and look forward to supporting their continued growth and success.”

