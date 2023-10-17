Newfront Unveils Newfrontiers: The Premier Total Rewards Point-Solution Program

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, is introducing Newfrontiers, a groundbreaking point-solution program designed to revolutionize the way companies approach and identify vendors for employee benefits. Newfrontiers provides human resources and people teams with a curated collection of vendors spanning diverse categories, including mental and emotional wellbeing, financial and physical wellbeing, family-forward solutions, and more.





In today’s modern world, core employee benefits such as medical, dental, and vision are only the beginning of a comprehensive Total Rewards program. To create a best-in-class employee experience and elevate their benefits program, companies need more than just a menu of vendors. They require vetted partnerships that enrich the lives of their employees, enhance satisfaction, drive engagement, and serve as potent recruitment tools. The Newfrontiers program has been meticulously crafted to meet these needs.

“In a vendor world of increasing complexity, Newfront has cut through the noise to offer a select roster of top partners for our clients,” said Darren Brown, President of Newfront’s Total Rewards practice. “Our experts work tirelessly to identify and secure the right solution for each company’s unique set of requirements.”

Newfront has contracts with more than 20 best-in-class vendors with preferred terms, and has reviewed the services of more than 100 additional companies for users to consider beyond the preferred partners. Clients can select the best option based on the preferences of their diverse employee populations.

“Instead of HR teams painstakingly vetting individual vendors, Newfrontiers does the hard work for them,” said Newfront Vice President and Wellbeing Practice Lead, Robyn Cross. “Plus, we’ve locked in the best pricing available. Newfrontiers isn’t a cookie-cutter solution but, rather, a bespoke program tailored specifically to their needs.”

The program offers flexibility for evolving needs and budget predictability. It also streamlines vendor management for transparency and accountability. Clients can access Newfrontiers through Newfront Navigator, the centralized platform for total rewards.

About Newfront

Newfront is a modern brokerage transforming the risk management, business insurance, total rewards, and retirement services space through the combination of elite expertise and cutting-edge technology. Specializing in more than 20 industries and headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices nationwide and is home to more than 800 employees serving organizations across the United State and globally. For more information, visit newfront.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

©Newfront. All rights reserved 2023. License #OH55918

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Traci Johnson



Newfront



press@newfront.com

Natasha Koleas



PAN Communications



949-397-7582



newfront@pancomm.com