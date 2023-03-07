Newfront Named a Best Employer by Forbes for Second Consecutive Year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage firm based in San Francisco, is proud to be named a Forbes Best Startup Employer for 2023.

To be considered for this award, companies must be headquartered in the U.S., founded between the years 2013 and 2020, and employ a minimum of 50 people. Since 2017, Newfront has grown tremendously with nearly 1,000 team members. The company is also a top 40 broker based on revenue.

“This honor serves as further validation for Newfront’s mission and culture,” said Newfront CEO Spike Lipkin. “We are building the modern insurance platform for clients, colleagues, and trading partners by combining world-class insurance and technology talent in a collaborative culture.”

This is the second consecutive year Newfront has made the prestigious list. Winners of the award, presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, were selected based on an extensive judging process. The evaluation of companies was based on three different criteria, including:

Employee Satisfaction : Measured through employee retention and reviews on the employer’s brand.

: Measured through employee retention and reviews on the employer’s brand. Employer Reputation : Company-specific algorithm-based text analysis categorized as positive, neutral, or negative was extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks.

: Company-specific algorithm-based text analysis categorized as positive, neutral, or negative was extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks. Company Growth: Comprehensive evaluations of website traffic, headcount growth rates, and job openings.

The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on the analysis of more than seven million data points with more than 11,000 companies in consideration. To view the full list of winners, visit Forbes’ America’s Best Startup Employers.

Learn more about careers at Newfront and read about how DE&I is part of the company’s DNA.

About Newfront



Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you. Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout the country and is home to more than 850 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally.

