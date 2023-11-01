Newegg Packs November with Deals

Online tech retailer introduces price protection and debuts hilarious holiday commercial

Newegg knows that consumers are especially price conscientious this year so the company will offer deals with some of the best prices in the market for in-demand products. Newegg is the No. 1 online-only consumer electronics retailer in North America1 so shoppers can expect to find a wide selection of products like gaming laptops, gaming desktop PCs, PC components, game consoles, digital games and performance laptops for anyone on their shopping list.

Customers don’t need to worry about making a purchase and seeing lower prices later because of Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection Program for hundreds of eligible products. Products designated with a price protection badge that are purchased between Nov. 1 and Nov. 19 will be guaranteed to have the lowest price through Black Friday, Nov. 24. If the price decreases between Nov. 19 and Nov. 24, Newegg will refund the difference to customers’ original purchase method.

Deals available through Nov. 6 can be found on Newegg.

Early Black Friday Deals available now with Price Protection where designated include:

Gaming Desktop PCs

Laptops

PC Accessories

Gaming Monitors

Motherboards

Power Supply

Memory and Storage

In addition, Newegg has two exclusive offers through AMD — purchase one of two AMD Ryzen desktop processors and receive a free internal solid state drive through Nov. 18

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Desktop Processor includes a free M.2 Gen4 1TB SSD with purchase, limited offer

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Desktop Processor includes a free M.2 Gen4 1TB SSD with purchase, limited offer

Newegg’s Extended Holiday Return Policy is also in effect to further help shoppers looking for holiday gifts. Certain products purchased from Newegg on Newegg.com by Dec. 31, 2023, are eligible for an extended refund or replacement through Jan. 31, 2024. For return policy details and eligibility, please refer to individual product’s return policy.

Newegg released a new holiday commercial that shows two young adult children helping their father replace a 1990s era PC with a modern desktop PC, monitor and keyboard from Newegg.

Watch the new Newegg holiday commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdHCklwGoGY

Along with tech deals, Newegg will host a 24-hour Cyber Monday livestream that will begin at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 27. During the marathon livestream, which will appear on Newegg’s shopping platforms and multiple social media channels, entertaining hosts will show must-have tech products at special low prices. Purchases can be made directly through TikTok, YouTube or Newegg online platforms.

“Everyone loves the thrill of discovering great deals during Black Friday sales events. Even though that day is weeks away, we’ve started offering great deals now,” said Kevin Lin, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “Shopping is easy with Newegg. Convenient features like our Price Protection Program and Black Friday Extended Returns give customers peace of mind knowing they’re getting some of the best deals in the market that are locked in and there’s plenty of time for returns after the holidays.”

