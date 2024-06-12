Newegg Marketplace to Exhibit at Mobile Disrupt 2024 in Las Vegas

Booth #E07

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #mobiledisrupt–Newegg Marketplace, a division of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today announced its participation in Mobile Disrupt, taking place June 18-19, at The Bellagio in Las Vegas.





Mobile Disrupt, known for its focus on the secondary phone market, presents an opportunity for Newegg Marketplace to expand its repurposed mobile phone inventory, a category that the company has prioritized to grow.

Highlights of Newegg Marketplace’s offerings to be showcased at Mobile Disrupt include:

Low commission rate : For a limited time, new sellers can benefit from a reduced commission rate of 3% for the first 90 days on Newegg Marketplace.

Versatile Sponsored Product Ads are designed to increase reach and sales. Powerful marketing tools: Newegg Marketplace provides a robust suite of both on-site and off-site advertising tools to amplify the brand message and increase conversions.

Newegg Marketplace provides a robust suite of both on-site and off-site advertising tools to amplify the brand message and increase conversions. Passionate tech-focused customers: Connect with millions of passionate technology enthusiasts through Newegg Marketplace, the premier global marketplace for all things tech that offers “Tomorrow’s tech delivered today.”

Attendees of Mobile Disrupt interested in learning more or exploring partnership opportunities are encouraged to visit Newegg Marketplace at Booth #E07.

“We’ve been rapidly increasing the size of our secondary mobile phone business, so Mobile Disrupt offers a solid opportunity to continue that growth,” said Ray Chung, senior category manager, Newegg Marketplace. “As consumers are scaling back their spending this year, buying a refurbished phone is a smart personal finance decision. We expect our refurbished mobile business will continue to thrive in both traffic and sales.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

