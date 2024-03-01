Home Business Wire Newegg Marketplace Gets Sellers on Path to Success at the Prosper Show...
Newegg Marketplace Gets Sellers on Path to Success at the Prosper Show 2024

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #ProsperShow–Newegg Marketplace, a division of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced it will exhibit for the first time at the Prosper Show, a conference where e-commerce sellers gather to network, connect and learn how to make their businesses more profitable.




Newegg Marketplace will exhibit in Booth #1025 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center during the Prosper Show 2024, March 4-6, in Las Vegas. At the event, the marketplace team will connect with marketplace sellers to highlight the benefits of selling on the platform.

Newegg Marketplace is the premier platform for sellers to sell technology products to millions of enthusiastic customers.

Newegg will showcase its key marketplace offerings:

  • Premier marketplace platform to reach tech-savvy customers
  • Newegg Media to create video shopping ads, creator TikTok Shop videos and livestreams
  • Sponsored Product Ads to boost product visibility

“The Prosper Show is a key event for sellers looking to improve their marketplace sales this year so it’s an ideal opportunity for them to connect with Newegg Marketplace,” said Ray Chung, senior category manager for Newegg Marketplace. “We have a lot of great options to help a wide range of marketplace sellers, so we consider the Prosper Show to be an exceptional in-person platform to educate and inform them about Newegg Marketplace.”

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

