Newegg Launching Ninth Annual FantasTech Sale, North America’s Most Anticipated 2023 Tech-Focused Online Summer Deals Event, on July 10

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #fantastech–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that its ninth annual FantasTech Sales event will delight customers again this July with the FantasTech Presale available July 5 through July 9 and the FantasTech Sale running from July 10 to July 14.





FantasTech is known throughout the tech universe for offering the best online deals anywhere for must-have tech products. Customers should expect special low prices on all their most coveted tech products like desktop PC systems, laptops and PC hardware; lifestyle tech like smart home devices, drones, e-bikes and vacuums; and entertainment tech including home audio.

Kicking off the digital savings summertime phenomena is the FantasTech Presale event. The Presale will see new offers each day featuring different product categories to prepare customers for the FantasTech Sale main event.

The annual mega sales spectacular takes over the Internet and mobile phones for 10 consecutive days when shoppers can find must-buy offers on everything they need and more without being required to join a membership program.

Newegg knows customers are laser focused and, on the prowl, to find the best prices. Making a triumphant return this year is its Internet-famous FantasTech Price Protection.

If a customer purchases an eligible sale product from Newegg that shows a FantasTech Price Protection badge during the Presale from July 5 through July 9, 2023, and that product surprisingly drops to a lower price on Newegg before July 14, 2023, Newegg will automatically refund the difference to the customer via their original payment method by July 25, 2023, and send an email confirmation. This stress-free program means the customer doesn’t have to track prices or contact the company.

“FantasTech is an exciting opportunity for customers to find name brand tech products for all their needs at amazing deals this July,” said Kelly Ip, Senior Manager of Category Marketing for Newegg. “Unlike retailers that make customers refresh their website over 48 consecutive hours to find deals, Newegg offers deals for customers during a presale and sale over 10 days, letting customers enjoy the summer sunshine and shop for new deals when it’s convenient for them. Our FantasTech Price Protection means customers can shop with confidence knowing they are getting great deals.”

All current Newegg deals can be found on its new deals page: https://newegg.io/deals

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

