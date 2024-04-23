Newegg Launches Newegg+, a Free Future-Focused Customer Membership Program

Benefits include free shipping, first access to new products and exclusive deals

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #membershipprogram—Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today announced the launch of Newegg+, a free customer membership program that offers substantial benefits.









Newegg+ elevates the Newegg shopping experience by giving members priority services like free shipping on millions of products, exclusive access to new product launches and the ability to shop select members-only deals.

To join Newegg+, customers need to initially create or sign in to their complimentary Newegg account, and then choose to enroll in Newegg+. Accessing Newegg+ is a simple and cost-free process available at www.newegg.com/plus.

Newegg evaluated customers’ needs and expectations to align benefits before creating the new membership program. Members can immediately take advantage of myriad benefits that offer new VIP style shopping experiences on Newegg.com and the Newegg app.

“Joining most retail membership clubs requires a large financial commitment that really detracts from the excitement of joining the program and the potential savings,” said Kidd Liu, Senior Director of Business Systems Development for Newegg. “Newegg+ is designed to help customers shop Newegg easier from day one with outstanding free benefits. Since Newegg+ is free and the positives are immeasurable, every customer should be compelled to join.”

The velvet rope-quality access for Newegg+ members includes:

Free Shipping : Over a million products with the Newegg+ badge include free domestic shipping

: Over a million products with the Newegg+ badge include free domestic shipping Exclusive Offers : Early access to top tech products and deals before non-members

: Early access to top tech products and deals before non-members Member-Only Deals : Enjoy additional savings with member-only deals on top of regular promotions

: Enjoy additional savings with member-only deals on top of regular promotions Product Warranty Discounts : Save on product warranties with bonus discounts exclusively for members, ensuring purchases are protected for less

: Save on product warranties with bonus discounts exclusively for members, ensuring purchases are protected for less Enhanced Returns : Advanced processing on qualifying returns, ensuring quick resolutions

: Advanced processing on qualifying returns, ensuring quick resolutions Dedicated Customer Service: Access priority assistance and faster responses through a dedicated Newegg+ customer service line

The Newegg+ Launch Sale is on now for members to save through April 28. Find the deals at Newegg.com.

“The most passionate and devoted customers anywhere loyally shop Newegg for their computer needs, so we’re glad to reward them with a special membership program that gives every member front-of-the-line access to hot new products and deals,” said Liu. “We’ve assembled amazing benefits for members and expect to continue to explore ways to expand Newegg+ in the future as members share feedback.”

