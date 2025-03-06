Newegg Launches AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$amd #9070xt--Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in e-commerce for technology products, is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs. Featuring AMD’s cutting-edge RDNA™ 4 architecture, these next-generation graphics cards deliver exceptional performance for gaming, streaming and content creation at an incredible value. The new AMD GPUs go on sale on Newegg on March 6th at 6:00am PT.

AMD RADEON RX RDNA 4 Technology

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs represent the next evolution in gaming graphics from AMD. AMD’s HYPR-RX technology suite boosts gaming performance by leveraging several AMD exclusive technologies like Radeon Anti-Lag, Fluid Motion Frames 2 and FidelityFX Super Resolution 4. These technologies dramatically increase gaming framerates by leveraging the latest in AI machine learning for upscaling and frame generation.

Additionally, RDNA 4 marks a significant improvement in raytracing which allows for extremely realistic lighting, shadows and reflections in supported games. Combined with 16GB of VRAM, the new AMD RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs aim to set a new price to performance benchmark.

Newegg is proud to partner with leading graphics card manufacturers to offer the widest selection of Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT models. Customers can purchase the latest GPUs from top brands including ASRock, Sapphire, PowerColor, XFX, ASUS, GIGABYTE, and AORUS.

Brand GPU Model ASROCK RX 9070 RX9070 CL 16G ASROCK RX 9070 RX9070 SL 16GO ASROCK RX 9070 XT RX9070XT SL 16G ASROCK RX 9070 XT RX9070XT TC 16GO ASUS RX 9070 PRIME-RX9070-O16G ASUS RX 9070 TUF-RX9070-O16G-GAMING ASUS RX 9070 XT PRIME-RX9070XT-O16G ASUS RX 9070 XT TUF-RX9070XT-O16G-GAMING GIGABYTE RX 9070 GV-R9070GAMING OC-16GD GIGABYTE RX 9070 XT GV-R9070XTAORUS E-16GD GIGABYTE RX 9070 XT GV-R9070XTGAMING OC-16GD PowerColor RX 9070 RX9070 16G-A PowerColor RX 9070 RX9070 16G-E/OC PowerColor RX 9070 RX9070 16G-L/OC PowerColor RX 9070 XT RX9070XT 16G-A PowerColor RX 9070 XT RX9070XT 16G-E/OC PowerColor RX 9070 XT RX9070XT 16G-E/OC/LIMITED PowerColor RX 9070 XT RX9070XT 16G-L/OC SAPPHIRE RX 9070 11349-01-20G NITRO+ SAPPHIRE RX 9070 11349-02-20G PURE SAPPHIRE RX 9070 11349-03-20G PULSE SAPPHIRE RX 9070 XT 11348-01-20G NITRO+ SAPPHIRE RX 9070 XT 11348-02-20G PURE SAPPHIRE RX 9070 XT 11348-03-20G PULSE XFX RX 9070 RX-97SWFB3W9 XFX RX 9070 XT RX-97TMARGW9 XFX RX 9070 XT RX-97TQICKB9 XFX RX 9070 XT RX-97TQICKW9 XFX RX 9070 XT RX-97TRGBBW9 XFX RX 9070 XT RX-97TSWF3W9

Each model comes equipped with high-efficiency cooling systems, robust power delivery, and unique design enhancements, ensuring gamers can select the perfect card for their setup.

Newegg’s GPU Trade-In Program: Upgrade and Save

To make upgrading even more accessible, Newegg continues to offer its industry-leading GPU Trade-In Program, allowing customers to trade in their current GPUs for credit towards a new GPU purchase. This program helps gamers and creators save money while reducing electronic waste, making high-end performance more attainable.

“With the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT, we’re giving customers access to incredibly powerful and efficient graphics at an exceptional price point,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand and Website Experience. “Our customers are eagerly anticipating this release, as it’s expected to set a new benchmark for performance-per-dollar.”

Availability and Pricing

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs are available for purchase now at Newegg.com, with prices starting at $549.99 for the RX 9070 and $599.99 for the RX 9070 XT. Customers are encouraged to act fast, as demand for these new GPUs is expected to be high.

Disclaimers

Performance claims are based on internal or third-party testing under specific conditions and may vary depending on system configurations, applications, and usage. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Products from third-party brands are sold by Newegg but manufactured and warrantied by their respective companies. For the latest updates, visit Newegg.com.

