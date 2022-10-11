Newegg Celebrates NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Launch with 24-Hour Livestream

Around-the-clock event starting Oct. 12 offers deals and entertainment

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #livestream–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that Newegg Media, its in-house video production team, will host a 24-hour livestream beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 a.m. PDT and ending at Oct. 13 at 6 a.m. PDT on Newegg.com/Live, its mobile app and the company’s social media channels.





The special Newegg livestream will celebrate the first 24 hours of the North American release of the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4090, which will go on sale for the first time at 6 a.m. PDT Oct. 12 at Newegg. Livestream hosts will also highlight special exclusive offers and deals from the FantasTech Sale II, the company’s second major promotional sale of 2022 after its FantasTech Sale last summer.

The marathon livestream will be viewable at Newegg.com/Live, TikTok, Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Whatnot and the Newegg app.

Ben Tibbels, Newegg social media manager, will host and produce the livestream event. Tibbels will be joined by special guests and other Newegg Media content creators. Viewers should expect new features each hour, including deals, gaming, products and comedy. The production will be filmed on multiple sets at Newegg headquarters.

“We’re joining the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 launch celebration with a special, highly unique live event that leverages our team’s strengths of video production and commerce,” said Drew Roder, Director of Media Services for Newegg. “This fall marks a special time in our industry as major new PC components are coming to market. We are providing our customers with special exclusive offers and celebrating the launch of these new PC components with our own special live event.”

Newegg’s shoppable livestreams appeal to Gen Z and Millennial customers while providing dynamic, highly engaging content, including limited-time special deals.

Over the last few months, Newegg Media has ramped up its operations to livestream twice each weekday on eight different platforms to thousands of engaged weekly viewers. In addition, the studio produces original programming like “The Gamer Lounge” and “Unbox This” series for its YouTube channel.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

