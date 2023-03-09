Newegg Business Cues Up Latest Tech Products for Educators at Spring CUE

Booth #1220

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #edtech–Newegg Business, a division of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), today announced the company will exhibit for the first time at the Spring CUE Conference 2023, March 16-18, in Palm Springs, Calif.





Spring CUE 2023 is a conference to help students achieve technology-empowered learning. The event is expected to draw over 5,000 attendees to the Palm Springs Convention Center from 400 California school districts. Newegg Business will be among brands demonstrating new edtech for the classroom.

Newegg Business, exhibiting in Booth #1220, will meet with educators to discuss its expertise in providing cutting-edge educational technology for schools. Also, partners MSI and ESET will join the Newegg Business booth. MSI will showcase high-performance laptops and desktop PCs while ESET will discuss its latest security solutions.

In addition to providing classroom technology, Newegg Business is capable of delivering recently released products to enable students to engage in esports, which Spring CUE will feature at this year’s conference. Among product categories Newegg Business provides educators are: digital whiteboards, Chromebooks, high-performance laptops, esports-related products, VR, PC peripherals, software and security.

“Newegg Business is exhibiting at Spring CUE to create awareness of our educational technology products and make connections to California educators in attendance,” said Annie Yeh, Senior Vice President of Sales for Newegg Business. “Educators and administrators can access Newegg Business to find the newest edtech products to improve students’ classroom experiences. We’re also able to streamline the procurement process to make creating technologically advanced classrooms easier.”

