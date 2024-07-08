CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$negg #computers–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced that the Presale for its tenth annual FantasTech Sales event is now live. This Presale comes with the FantasTech Price Protection guarantee, ensuring early buyers reap maximum savings on products they purchase prior to the main sale. Approved customers can also benefit from as low as 0% financing with Affirm throughout the sale and the month of July.









“Giving customers early access to some of our best deals of the year is something we’re proud to offer,” said Kevin Lin, VP of Product Management, Newegg. “Shoppers can leverage price protection for back-to-school gear, including laptops, PC hardware, software, and gaming products. Our goal is to provide consumers with buyffing confidence in current in-stock deals for all their tech needs.”

The FantasTech Presale is live now through July 14 and includes thousands of deals from over 50 categories.

Feature deals from the FantasTech Presale include:

Shop the FantasTech Presale here.

As low as 0% APR with Affirm

During July, approved customers processing orders $100 and above may be eligible for 0% financing when they pay over time with Affirm. Checking out with Affirm allows customers the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time, with no hidden or late fees. During the promotional period, customers placing orders $100 to $999.99 may be eligible for 0% APR 3-month financing, and those placing orders over $1,000 may be eligible for 0% APR 6-month financing. For example, a $900 purchase might cost $300/month over 3 months at 0% APR.

