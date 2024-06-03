Newegg Announces New SaaS Multichannel Marketplace Management Solution — SellingPilot

Modern marketplace platform leverages company’s e-commerce expertise and AI development

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #marketplace—Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, today announced the launch of SellingPilot, a new SaaS platform designed to revolutionize multichannel marketplace management for sellers. Developed by a team of e-commerce and software development experts, SellingPilot aims to eliminate some of the barriers sellers face when listing and selling on popular online marketplaces.









SellingPilot empowers sellers by providing advanced tools to navigate marketplace complexities and boost sales. By getting access to comprehensive insights and resources, sellers are able to effectively manage inventory and sales for popular marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, TikTok, eBay and Newegg.

SellingPilot’s core functions and features include:

Multichannel Management: SellingPilot connects with Amazon, Walmart and other leading e-commerce platforms to manage product listings and orders. Big Data -Powered Intelligent Product Selection: Gain product data access on major marketplaces. Leverage detailed AI analysis for product reviews and setting customer expectations. Influencer Marketing: Enhance influencer marketing with email outreach and campaign creation for platforms like TikTok, Facebook and Instagram. The platform provides TikTok creator data including content ranking, unit sales, gross merchandise value (GMV) and views. Connecting with influencers and creators for campaigns can be achieved on the platform to generate collaborations to improve product sales. Live video data analysis provides insights, including viewing trends of desirable audiences. AI Customer Service: Streamline customer service with an AI all-in-one email reply tool . Prompt and courteous feedback is sent with auto-generated responses to customer inquiries. AI Listing: Optimize product descriptions and keywords with AI tools to improve operational efficiency. SellingPilot can quickly generate accurate product listings that meet diverse market and language requirements. Price Tracking: Access timely competitive pricing data to refine pricing strategies.

In addition to SellingPilot.com, a SellingPilot Chrome Extension adds more benefits. Once installed, the extension offers additional functionalities such as AI-based customer service, AI customer product reviews and TikTok creator invitations.

“SellingPilot makes selling on marketplace platforms easier because it brings a wide array of useful resources together on a single platform,” said Garry Gu, vice president of enterprise application platform for Newegg. “We leveraged our expertise from managing our marketplace and developing e-commerce software to create an innovative, unique platform for sellers. Marketplace sellers are able to increase their sales and better manage their businesses using SellingPilot.”

Marketplace sellers can get started for free by registering at SellingPilot.com.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Threads and Discord.

Contacts

Eric Wein



Newegg Commerce Inc.



eric.j.wein@newegg.com