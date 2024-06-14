Newegg Announces First-Ever Newegg+ Week

Member-exclusive deals from June 17-23

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, is excited to announce its first-ever Newegg+ Week, an exclusive online savings event for Newegg+ members. The event will run from June 17-23, offering registered members exceptional deals on a wide variety of products.









Newegg+ Week is designed to reward members of Newegg’s free customer membership program exclusive savings during a time when shoppers are actively seeking online deals. This inaugural summer savings event provides Newegg+ members with special offers on top tech products and more.

About Newegg+:

Launched in April 2024, Newegg+ is a free customer membership program that offers a range of benefits throughout the year. In addition to access the Newegg+ Week sale, members enjoy perks such as:

Free shipping on eligible orders

Exclusive early access to top tech products

Discounts on eligible product warranties

Enhanced return policy

Dedicated customer service access with expedited responses

Access to member-only deals

Registering to become a Newegg+ member is free and easy. Sign up today and start enjoying member benefits today.

Newegg+ Week deals include:

“Newegg+ membership has surged since its launch two months ago and customers have responded with enthusiasm when joining our free membership program,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand and Website Experience, Newegg. “For Newegg+ Week, we’re deploying amazing deals for members only and reminding others to gain access by joining now.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

