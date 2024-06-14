Newegg Announces First-Ever Newegg+ Week

Member-exclusive deals from June 17-23
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading global e-commerce company specializing in computers and consumer electronics, is excited to announce its first-ever Newegg+ Week, an exclusive online savings event for Newegg+ members. The event will run from June 17-23, offering registered members exceptional deals on a wide variety of products.
Newegg+ Week is designed to reward members of Newegg’s free customer membership program exclusive savings during a time when shoppers are actively seeking online deals. This inaugural summer savings event provides Newegg+ members with special offers on top tech products and more.
About Newegg+:
Launched in April 2024, Newegg+ is a free customer membership program that offers a range of benefits throughout the year. In addition to access the Newegg+ Week sale, members enjoy perks such as:
- Free shipping on eligible orders
- Exclusive early access to top tech products
- Discounts on eligible product warranties
- Enhanced return policy
- Dedicated customer service access with expedited responses
- Access to member-only deals
Registering to become a Newegg+ member is free and easy. Sign up today and start enjoying member benefits today.
Newegg+ Week deals include:
- Razer Hanbo Chroma RGB AIO Liquid Cooler 240MM
- WD Blue 500GB Hard Disk
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 5000mAh for iPhone
- Adreamer Portable Monitor for Laptop: 15.6″ 1920 * 1080P, USB-C, HDMI
- HyperX Alloy Origins 60 – Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- Dowinx PU Leather Gaming Chair w/ Massage Lumbar Support & Footrest
- Kingston DataTraveler Exodia M 128GB (USB Flash Drive)
- Skytech Gaming PC, Ryzen 7 7700X, RTX 4070, 2TB SSD, 32GB RAM
- ReHisk 15.6″ Portable Monitor 1080P HDR, HDMI, USB-C, dual speakers
- Z-EDGE 32″ 1080P Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms, HDR10, Speakers
- ZOTAC GAMING RTX 4070 SUPER Trinity OC Black Edition Graphics Card
- SAMSUNG 980 PRO SSD 2TB, PCIe 4.0 M.2
- Skytech Gaming PC, 7800X3D, RTX 4080 Super, 1TB SSD, 32GB DDR5
- Dowinx Cute Cat-Ear Gaming Chair with Massaging Lumbar Support
- GIGABYTE Radeon RX 6600 EAGLE 8G Graphics Card
- AVGPC Gaming PC – i9-11900KF, RTX 4060 Ti, 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD
- MSI Gaming PC i9-14900F, 64GB DDR5, 2 TB SSD, RTX 4080 SUPER
- AOSTIRMOTOR G20 500W Electric Bike, 20″ * 4″ Fat Tire, 25 MPH
“Newegg+ membership has surged since its launch two months ago and customers have responded with enthusiasm when joining our free membership program,” said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand and Website Experience, Newegg. “For Newegg+ Week, we’re deploying amazing deals for members only and reminding others to gain access by joining now.”
About Newegg
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.
