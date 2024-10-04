Home Business Wire Newegg Announces FantasTech II Sale with Thousands of Deals
DIAMOND BAR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$negg #computers–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in computer and technology products, is excited to announce its upcoming FantasTech II Sale, running from October 7 through October 11. The highly anticipated sale event promises deep discounts on a wide selection of tech products, ranging from the latest laptops, computer components, gaming accessories, and smart home devices, to its home line of ABS Gaming Desktops, which are assembled by Newegg. Thousands of products will be on sale, targeting both casual shoppers and tech aficionados looking to upgrade their PCs and gear, in what will be one of the biggest sales of the year.




“We’re thrilled to kick off our 4th quarter with one of our largest sales of the year,” said Jim Tseng, VP of Product Management at Newegg. “Our first FantasTech Sale provided unbeatable deals across over 50 categories, and we’re primed to do the same, so shoppers don’t have to wait until the holidays to get what they need.”

Tseng continued, “We’re also extending our returns policy through the holidays and teamed up with Affirm to provide additional savings, so it’s truly the best time to buy or build your PC.”

Key Details:

Sale Dates: October 7 – October 11

Product Categories: Laptops, desktops, graphics cards, gaming accessories, desktop processors, motherboards, monitors, computer cases, hard drives, SSDs, memory, server components, security & surveillance, software, smart home devices, furniture, home audio, and more.

Feature deals:

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC-i7-14700KF, RTX 4070 Super, 32GB DDR5 for $ 1129.99

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC: i5-13400F, RTX 4060 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD for $829.99

ABS Cyclone Aqua Gaming PC: i7-14700F, RTX 4060 Ti, 32GB DDR5, 1TB SSD for $ 1179.99

AOSTIRMOTOR A20 500W Folding Electric Bike for $437.00

Synology 2-bay DiskStation DS224+ (Diskless) for $239.99

Synology 4-Bay NAS DiskStation DS923+ for $479.99

Vantrue N2 Pro-G Dual Dash Cam: Night Vision for $99.99

Acer 27″ QHD 2K 240hz Gaming monitor for $199.99

Aopen 24″ Full HD 180Hz IPS Gaming monitor for $79.99

MSI 27″ QHD 360HZ OLED Gaming Monitor for $649.99

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X CPU

Intel Core i7-14700K CPU

Acer Predator Gaming PC: 13700F, RTX 4070, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD for $1199.99

Yeyian Gaming PC: 5700X, RTX 4060, 32GB DDR4, 1TB SSD 120mm AIO for $899.99

MSI Gaming Desktop: 7700, RTX 4060 Ti, 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD for $1149.00

MSI Gaming Laptop: 144 Hz IPS, 8945HS, RTX 4060, 16 GB DDR5, 1TB SSD for $979.99

Acer Gaming Laptop: 144 Hz IPS, i7-13620H, RTX 4050, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD for $849.99

ASUS 27″ WQHD 170HZ TUF Gaming Monitor for $149.99

Lenovo IdeaCentre 5 Desktop: i5-12400, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD for $489.00

Skytech Gaming PC: 7700X, RX 7800XT, 32GB DDR5, 360mm ARGB AIO for $1349.99

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU for $259.99

Gigabyte GeForce RTX­­ 4070 Ti SUPER WINDFORCE MAX OC 16G GPU for $769.99

Intel NUC 13 Pro: i7-1360P Kit + Samsung 990 EVO 1TB SSD + G.SKILL 32GB for $549.99

MSI B650 GAMING PLUS WIFI Motherboard

G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Series Desktop Memory for $117.99

Synology 4-Bay NAS DiskStation DS923+ for $479.99

2 x Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSDs

Bitdefender Family Pack 2024 – 15 Devices / 2 Years – Download

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Console

Anker USB C Charger, 735 (Nano II 65W) Compact Foldable Wall Charger for $27.99

PLAUD NOTE AI Voice Recorder w/Case, Empowered by ChatGPT,59 Languages for $127.20

Longer Laser Engraving Machine RAY5 20W for $383.99

Synology BeeStation 4TB Personal Cloud Storage Device for $175.99

Extended Holiday Returns

Newegg will also activate its Extended Holiday Return Policy for FantasTech II, giving customers peace of mind to buy gifts early. Eligible products purchased from Newegg.com will be eligible for a refund or replacement through January 31, 2025. Purchases must be made between October 7, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Get up to $200 off with Affirm

Through Oct. 11, approved customers processing orders $100 and above may get 10% off, up to a $200 maximum discount, when they pay over time with Affirm using code AFFIRM10. Checking out with Affirm allows eligible customers the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time, with no hidden or late fees. Learn more about Affirm here.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Promo code AFFIRM10 is valid for purchases through 10/11/2024 11:59PM PT or while supplies last, up to a maximum savings of $200 when you pay over time with Affirm. Valid for purchases $100+. Excludes Gift cards, pre-orders/back-orders, trade-in orders, subscriptions, will-call/UPS pickup, select products. Rates from 10–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

Contacts

Andrew Choi

Newegg Commerce Inc.

andrew.h.choi@newegg.com

