Newegg Announces FantasTech II Sale with Thousands of Deals

DIAMOND BAR, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$negg #computers–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global leader in computer and technology products, is excited to announce its upcoming FantasTech II Sale, running from October 7 through October 11. The highly anticipated sale event promises deep discounts on a wide selection of tech products, ranging from the latest laptops, computer components, gaming accessories, and smart home devices, to its home line of ABS Gaming Desktops, which are assembled by Newegg. Thousands of products will be on sale, targeting both casual shoppers and tech aficionados looking to upgrade their PCs and gear, in what will be one of the biggest sales of the year.









“We’re thrilled to kick off our 4th quarter with one of our largest sales of the year,” said Jim Tseng, VP of Product Management at Newegg. “Our first FantasTech Sale provided unbeatable deals across over 50 categories, and we’re primed to do the same, so shoppers don’t have to wait until the holidays to get what they need.”

Tseng continued, “We’re also extending our returns policy through the holidays and teamed up with Affirm to provide additional savings, so it’s truly the best time to buy or build your PC.”

Key Details:

Sale Dates: October 7 – October 11

Product Categories: Laptops, desktops, graphics cards, gaming accessories, desktop processors, motherboards, monitors, computer cases, hard drives, SSDs, memory, server components, security & surveillance, software, smart home devices, furniture, home audio, and more.

Feature deals:

Extended Holiday Returns

Newegg will also activate its Extended Holiday Return Policy for FantasTech II, giving customers peace of mind to buy gifts early. Eligible products purchased from Newegg.com will be eligible for a refund or replacement through January 31, 2025. Purchases must be made between October 7, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

Get up to $200 off with Affirm

Through Oct. 11, approved customers processing orders $100 and above may get 10% off, up to a $200 maximum discount, when they pay over time with Affirm using code AFFIRM10. Checking out with Affirm allows eligible customers the flexibility to split purchases into simple payments over time, with no hidden or late fees. Learn more about Affirm here.

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Promo code AFFIRM10 is valid for purchases through 10/11/2024 11:59PM PT or while supplies last, up to a maximum savings of $200 when you pay over time with Affirm. Valid for purchases $100+. Excludes Gift cards, pre-orders/back-orders, trade-in orders, subscriptions, will-call/UPS pickup, select products. Rates from 10–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

Contacts

Andrew Choi



Newegg Commerce Inc.



andrew.h.choi@newegg.com