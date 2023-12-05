Newegg Announces Dealcember Sale, Holiday Gift Guide and Deals Throughout December

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced the company’s annual Dealcember Sale, which runs now through Dec. 25.
Coming off heightened demand during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales period, Dealcember promotions offer attractive discounts in all Newegg categories, including computers, laptops, TVs, home audio, consumer electronics and PC components.
Dealcember deals include:
Gaming Laptops
- Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Intel 12th Gen RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop
- ASUS TUF A17 17.3-inch Ryzen 7940HS RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop
- MSI Thin GF63 15.6-inch Intel 12th Gen RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop
- GIGABYTE 15.6-inch Intel 12th Gen RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop
Laptops
- ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6-inch Slim Laptop
- MSI Modern 14 14-inch Ultra Thin and Light Laptop
- HP Essential 255 G9 15.6-inch Laptop
- HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Laptop
- Dell Latitude 3000 Series 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Laptop
Gaming Desktop PCs
- MSI Aegis RS Intel 14th Gen RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop PC
- Yeyian Tanto Intel 13th Gen RTX 4070 Gaming Desktop PC
- Yeyian Yumi Intel 12th Gen RTX 4060 Gaming Desktop PC
- AVGPC Quiet Series Intel 12th Gen RTX 4080 Gaming Desktop PC
- AVGPC Reaper Ryzen 5900X RTX 4070 Ti Gaming Desktop PC
- NSX Ryzen 5600X RTX 4060 Ti Gaming Desktop PC
- Velztorm Septex CTO Ryzen 7700X RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop PC
Desktop PCs
Portable Monitor
Microphone
Wearable
Find the Dealcember Sale at https://newegg.io/dealcember2023
In addition, Newegg has released an online holiday gift guide to help customers find the perfect tech gifts for friends, family and loved ones this holiday season. Gift list categories include gifts for gamers, gifts for the home, gifts for foodies, gifts for the outdoors, top tech gifts, gift cards and toys.
To ensure customers receive their orders with enough time before Christmas, Newegg advises customers to place orders by Dec. 18 (UPS® Ground), Dec. 19 (UPS 3-Day Select®), Dec. 20 (UPS 2nd Day Air®) or Dec. 21 (UPS Next Day Air®). Orders placed on Dec. 22 will ship on Dec. 26.
Newegg’s Extended Holiday Returns policy makes it easy to return eligible products through Jan. 31, 2024, for a refund or replacement. Exclusions apply.
“Newegg is known by its loyal customers as the best destination to buy technology products all year long, and especially during the holiday season,” said Kevin Lin, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “With the enthusiasm we witnessed from customers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are focused on providing our customers with exciting Dealcember offers to check off their wish lists this holiday season.”
About Newegg
Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.
