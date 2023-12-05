Newegg Announces Dealcember Sale, Holiday Gift Guide and Deals Throughout December

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced the company’s annual Dealcember Sale, which runs now through Dec. 25.









Coming off heightened demand during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales period, Dealcember promotions offer attractive discounts in all Newegg categories, including computers, laptops, TVs, home audio, consumer electronics and PC components.

Dealcember deals include:

Gaming Laptops

Laptops

Gaming Desktop PCs

Desktop PCs

Portable Monitor

Microphone

Wearable

Find the Dealcember Sale at https://newegg.io/dealcember2023

In addition, Newegg has released an online holiday gift guide to help customers find the perfect tech gifts for friends, family and loved ones this holiday season. Gift list categories include gifts for gamers, gifts for the home, gifts for foodies, gifts for the outdoors, top tech gifts, gift cards and toys.

To ensure customers receive their orders with enough time before Christmas, Newegg advises customers to place orders by Dec. 18 (UPS® Ground), Dec. 19 (UPS 3-Day Select®), Dec. 20 (UPS 2nd Day Air®) or Dec. 21 (UPS Next Day Air®). Orders placed on Dec. 22 will ship on Dec. 26.

Newegg’s Extended Holiday Returns policy makes it easy to return eligible products through Jan. 31, 2024, for a refund or replacement. Exclusions apply.

“Newegg is known by its loyal customers as the best destination to buy technology products all year long, and especially during the holiday season,” said Kevin Lin, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “With the enthusiasm we witnessed from customers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are focused on providing our customers with exciting Dealcember offers to check off their wish lists this holiday season.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

