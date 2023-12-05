Home Business Wire Newegg Announces Dealcember Sale, Holiday Gift Guide and Deals Throughout December
Business Wire

Newegg Announces Dealcember Sale, Holiday Gift Guide and Deals Throughout December

di Business Wire

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NEGG #newegg–Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced the company’s annual Dealcember Sale, which runs now through Dec. 25.




Coming off heightened demand during the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales period, Dealcember promotions offer attractive discounts in all Newegg categories, including computers, laptops, TVs, home audio, consumer electronics and PC components.

Dealcember deals include:

Gaming Laptops

Laptops

Gaming Desktop PCs

Desktop PCs

Portable Monitor

Microphone

Wearable

Find the Dealcember Sale at https://newegg.io/dealcember2023

In addition, Newegg has released an online holiday gift guide to help customers find the perfect tech gifts for friends, family and loved ones this holiday season. Gift list categories include gifts for gamers, gifts for the home, gifts for foodies, gifts for the outdoors, top tech gifts, gift cards and toys.

To ensure customers receive their orders with enough time before Christmas, Newegg advises customers to place orders by Dec. 18 (UPS® Ground), Dec. 19 (UPS 3-Day Select®), Dec. 20 (UPS 2nd Day Air®) or Dec. 21 (UPS Next Day Air®). Orders placed on Dec. 22 will ship on Dec. 26.

Newegg’s Extended Holiday Returns policy makes it easy to return eligible products through Jan. 31, 2024, for a refund or replacement. Exclusions apply.

“Newegg is known by its loyal customers as the best destination to buy technology products all year long, and especially during the holiday season,” said Kevin Lin, Senior Director of Product Management for Newegg. “With the enthusiasm we witnessed from customers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we are focused on providing our customers with exciting Dealcember offers to check off their wish lists this holiday season.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Threads and Discord.

Contacts

Eric Wein

Newegg Commerce Inc.

eric.j.wein@newegg.com

Articoli correlati

SmartBear Wins Winter 2023 Digital Innovator Award from Intellyx

Business Wire Business Wire -
Intellyx’s Digital Innovator Awards spotlight digital transformation vendors worth watchingSOMERVILLE, Mass. & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--SmartBear, a leading provider of software...
Continua a leggere

Sompo Horizon Introduces CareGo as a Caregiving Benefit to Matlen Silver

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sompo Horizon, a premier caregiving employee benefits provider and subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, is honored to extend...
Continua a leggere

Xendee Unveils PROPOSE: A Revolutionary Sales and Business Development Tool for EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure and Distributed Energy Systems

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xendee, the world’s leading EV fast-charging and distributed energy system design platform, is proud to announce the...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php