NewEdge Wealth Launches Ultra High Net Worth Investment Platform for Financial Professionals and Institutions

Financial professionals and institutions can now access innovative strategies previously available on an exclusive basis to NewEdge Wealth clients

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment advisor specializing in servicing the needs of ultra high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients, announced today the launch of NewEdge Investment Solutions. This innovative new platform is designed to provide third-party financial professionals and institutions with access to many of the same strategies NewEdge Wealth utilizes to help their own ultra high net worth clients achieve their goals. With a forward-thinking and adaptive approach to wealth management, NewEdge Investment Solutions seeks to provide access to investments that are hard to get into, find or have structural advantages themselves.





NewEdge Wealth, a division of NewEdge Capital Group, has garnered widespread attention since its late 2020 inception. The combination of technology-enabled solutions, institutional caliber wealth management and personalized service have fortified the firm’s position in the industry. NewEdge Investment Solutions is an extension of the firm’s goal to offer modern and objective investment solutions on an outsourced basis.

“In combination with providing NewEdge Wealth’s ultra high net worth clients with a highly personalized approach to wealth strategy, we believe we have unlocked several investment strategies that adapt to the ever-changing market landscape,” said Rob Sechan, NewEdge Wealth Co-Founder and CEO. “NewEdge Investment Solutions is designed to offer the broader marketplace access to these unparalleled financial solutions, and I am excited to extend them to other high-caliber institutional partners.”

One area where NewEdge Investment Solutions sets itself apart is its innovative approach to investing in Structured Notes and creating managed investment strategies that utilize them. The NewEdge Structured Note Strategies team, led by Portfolio Manager Michaelangelo Dooley, CFP®, aims to revolutionize how investors view Structured Notes within their portfolio and ease the burdens that Financial Advisors often face when implementing them.

Dooley added, “Structured Notes are powerful investment products that allow investors to achieve enhanced or consistent opportunities for growth while minimizing portfolio risk. That said, we believe today’s methods used by investors to access Structured Notes can be improved upon. Our strategies are designed to deliver superior outcomes while producing returns which may be difficult to achieve through conventional equity and bond markets.”

For more information about NewEdge Investment Solutions and its offerings, please visit www.newedgewealth.com/investmentsolutions.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions. New Edge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm*, is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 700 employees.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client and their advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services are offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities are offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

*Barron’s rankings were awarded in September 2022 based on prior 12-month data. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2022 based on June 30, 2022, data.

Contacts

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue



Haven Tower Group



424.317.4864 or 424.317.4854



dcutler@haventower.com or lyue@haventower.com