NewEdge Wealth Launches San Francisco Office With Former First Republic Wealth Manager John Froley

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser specializing in servicing the needs of ultra high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients, announced today it opened its San Francisco office with former First Republic wealth manager John Froley, CFP® as its first advisor.

Froley joins NewEdge Wealth from First Republic Investment Management. He served as a wealth manager at the bank for nearly 15 years.

“The changing San Francisco market presents an incredible opportunity for NewEdge Wealth to serve a dynamic client base in need of bespoke wealth management services, and John’s experience in the region makes him the perfect person to lead our expansion in the Bay Area,” said Rob Sechan, CEO and Co-Founder of NewEdge Wealth. “We are thrilled John chose to continue his career with us, and we look forward to growing our West Coast presence together.”

Froley began his career as an analyst at Gabelli Funds in New York and later joined Van Kasper & Co. in San Francisco as a senior analyst. He joined First Republic in 2008 where he provided investment management and financial planning services to private clients at Bank of America and AXA.

Froley added, “I am excited to join NewEdge Wealth and look forward to working with Rob and his team as we create a San Francisco office to deliver services to ultra high net worth and institutional clients.”

Froley’s announcement comes on the heels of the firm’s opening in the Nashville area, along with Bentonville, Arkansas, earlier this year. The firm also added former Morgan Stanley advisor, Josh Gully, in April to its roster of more than 30 advisors serving ultra high net worth families, family offices and institutional clients.

NewEdge Wealth is securing office space in San Francisco, with plans for immediate expansion.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC. NewEdge Capital Group services multiple business lines and supports over 300 financial advisors servicing several thousand households, family offices and institutions. New Edge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm*, is the wealth management business unit of EdgeCo Holdings LP, which has over 700 employees.

NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The division seeks to provide a select group of clients with a personalized level of service and attention designed to help organize and simplify their lives, while also providing access to an expansive menu of institutional caliber products and services — all wrapped in technology that serves as the connective tissue between the client and their advisor to create a stronger, more personal relationship. Investment advisory services are offered through NewEdge Wealth, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Securities are offered through NewEdge Securities, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. NewEdge and its affiliates do not render advice on legal, tax and/or tax accounting matters to clients. Each client should consult his/her personal tax and/or legal advisor to learn about any potential tax or other implications that may result from acting on a particular recommendation. For more information, visit www.newedgewealth.com.

*Barron’s rankings were awarded in September 2022 based on prior 12-month data. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2022 based on June 30, 2022, data.

