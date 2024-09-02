Home Business Wire New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2024:...
New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2024: 75+ KPIs on BNPL Market Size, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model and Demographics – Forecasts to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook – Q2 2024 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


BNPL payments in New Zealand are expected to grow by 16.8% on an annual basis to reach US$1.42 billion by end of 2024. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.0% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in New Zealand is forecast to increase from US$1.22 billion in 2023 to reach US$2.4 billion by 2029.

The BNPL payment industry in New Zealand has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

88

Forecast Period

2024 – 2029

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024

$1.4 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029

$2.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

11.0%

Regions Covered

New Zealand

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry in New Zealand through 55 tables and 71 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments:

New Zealand BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenues
  • Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue
  • Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2020-2029

  • Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base
  • Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

New Zealand BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029

  • Convenience – Short Term Loans
  • Credit – Long Term Loans

New Zealand BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029

  • Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers)
  • Three-Party BNPL Offering

New Zealand BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029

  • Open Loop System
  • Closed Loop System

New Zealand BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029

  • Standalone
  • Banks & Payment Service Providers
  • Marketplaces

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

New Zealand BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

New Zealand Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Share by Age Group
  • Share by Income
  • Share by Gender
  • Adoption Rationale
  • Average Monthly Expense segments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d8o5ln

