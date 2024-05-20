New York State’s Largest Credit Union, Bethpage Federal Credit Union Goes Live On Scienaptic’s Credit Underwriting Platform

Advanced Machine-Learning will increase underwriting automation and enable more consumer loan approvals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global credit underwriting platform provider, Scienaptic, announced today that it has successfully deployed its credit decisioning platform at Bethpage Federal Credit Union. This deployment aims to enhance underwriting automation and expand credit access for 460,000+ members.





Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it serves for over 80 years. Serving over 460,000 members every day, Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast region, as well as the 15th largest in the nation. By leveraging Scienaptic’s advanced machine learning powered credit underwriting platform, the credit union will be able to extend more credit access to its current members, as well as reach more potential borrowers.

“Bethpage has carried the honor of serving the New York state for 83 years. With loyal members of decades, and new vibrant communities joining our family, we’re on a mission to embrace, understand, and exceed the evolving needs of our dynamic membership,” said John Witterschein, Vice President, Consumer Credit, Bethpage Federal Credit Union. “Going live on Scienaptic’s underwriting platform is empowering us to automate and streamline our loan decisions in a fair, inclusive, and compliant way. The platform is helping us enhance credit access, expand our membership base, and ensure we offer an unforgettable experience and unmatched service to our members. We look forward to witnessing machine learning’s impact multiply in the years to come.”

“We are committed to enhancing the financial well-being of Bethpage Federal Credit Union members through credit empowerment and personalized underwriting,” expressed Pankaj Jain, Co-founder and President of Scienaptic. “As we share a dedication to supporting members and surpassing their expectations, we feel honored that our machine learning algorithms are aiding Bethpage Federal Credit Union members in realizing their aspirations.”

About Bethpage Federal Credit Union

Bethpage Federal Credit Union is a premier community financial institution committed to enriching the lives of its members, employees, and the communities it serves for the past 80 years. Bethpage is the largest credit union in the Northeast Region, and the 15th largest in the nation.

As a not-for-profit credit union, Bethpage is committed to its members and the communities it serves. In addition to giving back to its members in the form of great rates and low fees, the Bethpage Cares program invests heavily in local, high-impact community programs that serve with an eye towards creating better communities through diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Bethpage is a federally chartered credit union, available to people nationwide who open a $5 dollar membership account. Bethpage offers a robust digital platform that allows members to bank from anywhere. Bethpage is a part of the national CO-OP network that gives members access to their accounts at over 30,000 free ATMs and 5,000+ shared branches across the U.S. As a financial cooperative, Bethpage offers the best-in market rates, lowest fees, and world-class service, plus a full menu of personal and commercial financial services. For more information on Bethpage’s robust portfolio of banking, borrowing, and investment services, visit www.lovebethpage.com or call 1-800-628-7070.

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic AI’s mission is to increase credit availability across the globe by transforming the technology used in credit decisioning. Credit unions, auto lenders, banks, and fintechs, use Scienaptic’s AI native credit decisioning platform to continually improve the quality and speed of their underwriting decisions.

The platform enables FIs to reach more borrowers, including underbanked and underserved individuals, and say “yes” more often without increasing risk. It democratizes automated AI-powered lending while addressing all regulatory requirements, including Fair Lending and explainable adverse actions.

Scienaptic-enabled lenders have processed more than 300 million transactions, benefitting millions of borrowers.

For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai

