New York State Report: Kinetic Achieves Service Quality Excellence

NY Department of Public Service announced that Kinetic’s telephone service in the areas of Fulton, Jamestown and Red Jacket surpassed all State of New York quality benchmarks

Kinetic achieved zero Public Service Complaints in its operation areas, according to report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a May 2024 memo to the State of New York’s Department of Public Service, the New York Office of Telecommunications bestowed its “Excellent Service Quality” commendation to Kinetic’s New York operations, in the annual report of Local Telephone Companies.





In 2023, Kinetic’s telephone service in the areas of Fulton, Jamestown and Red Jacket surpassed all State of New York quality benchmarks.

The commendation is based on rigorous evaluation metrics, including the Customer Trouble Report Rate (CTRR) and Complaint Rate, both essential indicators of customer satisfaction and service quality, according to the report and Jeanne Shearer, Kinetic’s New York vice president of State Government Affairs. State officials reviewed quality data of 63 companies and determined that only 48 met the commendation criteria, according to the Report.

“ The standards set forth by the Commission ensure companies deliver the type of service to their customers that they expect, and that we can be proud of,” said Shearer. “ This achievement demonstrates that Kinetic’s residential services exceed the State’s high standards. It also highlights our commitment to excellence and quality by providing customers with reliable, high-quality communication services.”

Companies earning the commendations demonstrated outstanding service quality, meeting Commission criteria that include maintaining a monthly CTRR at or below 3.3 trouble tickets per hundred lines and an annual Complaint Rate of 0.075 per thousand lines or less, according to the report.

As an Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier (ILEC), Kinetic achieved an incredibly high 99.2 for its CTRR thresholds against the Commission’s Service Standards measurement opportunities with zero Public Service Commission (PSC) complaints. In Jamestown, the CTRR was 95%, while in Fulton and Red Jacket it was 100%. For all Kinetic communities, there were zero PSC complaints.

“ Quality isn’t just a goal, it’s the foundation upon which Kinetic is built,” said Susan Schraibman, Kinetic’s regional president for Operations. “ This commendation is a testament to our relentless focus on delivering the highest standards of service to our customers. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations, and we will continue to innovate with the promise that every interaction and every service provided will reflect our Kinetic Commitment to quality.”

For those interested in telephone services from Kinetic, visit https://www.windstream.com/home-phone and also check out Kinetic’s high speed internet options at https://www.windstream.com/fiber-internet.

About Kinetic:

Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at GoKinetic.com or windstream.com.

Category: Kinetic

Contacts

Victoria.carman@windstream.com