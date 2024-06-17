New York Life Hires Alain Biem as Chief Data Science Officer

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New York Life today announced the hiring of Alain Biem as chief data science officer (CDSO). Mr. Biem will lead the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) team. In this newly created position, he will play a pivotal role in advancing broad AI and data science collaborations across the New York Life enterprise, particularly in enhancing the delivery and enablement of AI solutions. Mr. Biem will report to Don Vu, chief data and analytics officer, who joined New York Life in October 2023.





“ In today’s fast-paced business environment, AI and predictive analytics capabilities are crucial to remaining agile and competitive,” said Mr. Vu. “ There is tremendous opportunity to unlock the full potential of our data to drive innovation, growth, and efficiencies across the enterprise – while also delivering exceptional experiences for clients and agents. Alain’s expertise will be a tremendous asset as we continue to leverage AI to further our organizational transformation and advance New York Life’s position as an industry leader.”

Mr. Biem brings more than 25 years of experience in the field of data science, most recently serving as chief data scientist for S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global. In this role, he was responsible for AI and machine learning strategy, and the delivery of AI-based capabilities and assets for data processing, new and enhanced products and solutions, and customer-based solutions.

Previously, Mr. Biem held data science leadership positions at Wayfair, Opera Solutions, and IBM Corporation, in addition to serving as a postdoctoral researcher at Advanced Telecommunications Research, an AI research center in Japan.

Mr. Biem has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the Université Pierre-et-Marie-Curie (Paris 6), a Master of Science in Statistics and Telecommunications from Télécom SudParis, and a Bachelor of Mathematics and Physics from Jason De Sailly. He is an adjunct professor at Columbia University on Applied Analytics and AI, and is author or contributing author in a multitude of academic publications.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, and other solutions. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2

1Based on revenue as reported by “ Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 6/4/2024. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/franchise-list-page/fortune-500-methodology-2023/.

2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 11/17/2023: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).

Contacts

Kevin Maher

New York Life

(212) 576-6955

kevin_b_maher@newyorklife.com