New York Governor Visits Belden, Announces Multimillion Dollar Award to Support Syracuse-based Growth Initiatives

Governor Kathy Hochul highlights $2.4 million in grants and tax credits to spur operational expansion in Belden’s Syracuse, NY, location





SYRACUSE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of network infrastructure and digitization solutions, last week welcomed New York Governor Kathy Hochul to its Syracuse, NY, facility where the governor announced $2.4 million in incentives and tax credits to expand fiber production at the company’s Central New York site.

Syracuse is home to Belden’s primary Broadband Solutions location, operating under the PPC Broadband brand, where Hochul highlighted key programs in her 2024 New York state budget. The Governor also announced a flurry of economic and financial awards, including a $1.2 million Empire State Development grant for Belden and a $1.2 million Excelsior Jobs tax credit.

“We are honored to welcome Governor Hochul to our Syracuse location,” said Dr. Ashish Chand, Belden President and CEO. “Her words describing New York’s rich history of transformation and reinvention, spoken from inside a Belden facility, underscore how Belden itself is leading the way through ingenuity and innovation from its many key locations across the U.S. and around the world.”

Along with the economic incentives for Belden, Governor Hochul announced 18 additional recipients across New York State to receive a total of $15 million in financial awards through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

“With these investments in fast-growing sectors like broadband manufacturing and heat pump technology, the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative is continuing to unlock the economic potential of our state,” Governor Hochul said. “These businesses are driving innovation and creating good, stable jobs for New Yorkers, and thanks to our REDCs and significant state support, we are writing them into New York’s economic success story.”

Late last year, Belden was also recognized by United States Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer while marking the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law includes $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to all Americans.

Belden’s Syracuse-based operations have focused on growth and expansion, improvements to manufacturing processes, and supporting state and federal programs aimed at bridging the digital divide and spurring economic growth within the broadband sector.

Governor Hochul’s speech made inside of a key Belden facility, along with the financial incentives awarded to Belden through her New York State programs, serve as a testament to the company’s ongoing transformational journey to becoming the world’s leading provider of network and digitization solutions.

