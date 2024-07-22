New Wolters Kluwer Solution Makes Nurse Practitioner Continuing Education Easier Than Ever

ClinicalPulse™ allows NPs to earn continuing education credits when and where their schedules allow

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wolters Kluwer Health today announced the launch of ClinicalPulse™, a simplified continuing education (CE) solution for Nurse Practitioners (NPs). This innovative offering provides an efficient, personalized learning experience that meets the requirements of national and state certification boards.





CE built by Nurse Practitioners, for Nurse Practitioners

The ClinicalPulse app is powered by content from leading industry conferences and medical institutions, and is the first NP product curated by NPs to offer time-based learning that combines multiple modes including audio, visual, and text. The high-quality content includes personally curated episodes by Jamesetta A. Newland, PhD, FNP-BC, FAANP, DPNAP, FAAN and Editor-in-Chief of Nurse Practitioner, that are specifically selected for its relevance to NPs.

“As a staunch believer in lifelong learning, I am honored to be a collaborator in creating ClinicalPulse for nurse practitioners,” said Jamesetta A. Newland, Editor-in-Chief of Nurse Practitioner. “An exceptional team of innovators driven by the need to keep pace with advances in healthcare stand behind ClinicalPulse. I am excited about this new option to access evidence-based information to promote best practices.”

Keeping busy Nurse Practitioners current without breaking their stride

“Nurse Practitioners bring a comprehensive perspective and compassion to healthcare, blending clinical expertise in diagnosing and treating health conditions with an emphasis on disease prevention and health management,” said Rafael Sidi, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Health Research, Wolters Kluwer Health. “In the current healthcare landscape, NPs are facing demanding workloads paired with staying current on the latest medical evidence to ensure care is meeting the needs of their patients. ClinicalPulse provides critical, high-quality learning tailor-made for NPs in a format that is convenient and easy to use.”

ClinicalPulse builds on Wolters Kluwer’s portfolio of delivering world-class, quality continuing education content for medical professionals through the AudioDigest platform. NPs can easily track all their AANP- and ANCC-accredited CE and Pharmacology Contact Hours. The streamlined submission process for CE progress earned in the app is brief and hassle-free, connecting users with the appropriate accrediting body. Using the app saves time and money compared to attending live conferences, enduring lengthy lectures and presentations, reading articles, as well as completing pre-and post-test requirements.

You can download the ClinicalPulse app through the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

