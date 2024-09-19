New Video: BEAD Program, Efficiently Harness Federal Funding for Connectivity for All

Experts from The Rural Broadband Association, iconectiv and The Futurum Group Discuss Bringing Broadband to Rural America
To enhance broadband connectivity and close the digital divide, the United States federal government has allocated $42.5 billion through Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. While these earmarked funds hold great promise for rural America, ensuring they are used as effectively as possible means that all stakeholders must have access to reporting, compliance auditing and monitoring to make the best use of the funds.
Fortunately, an existing data management infrastructure exists to provide precise visibility across the entire telecommunications infrastructure. With detailed information on millions of network locations and equipment assets, iconectiv® TruOps® Common Language is the industry standard used by communications service providers for network planning, provisioning and operations. Common Language can also be used by federal and state government reps and subgrantees to ensure simpler streamlined reporting, accountability, efficiency and compliance with regulatory requirements so that they can focus on the network build versus administrative tracking aspects.
Available on demand, a new webinar from Network Media Group explores the current state of the BEAD program and strategies for the efficient use of funds, including effective auditing and reporting, to ensure they are spent as judiciously as possible in delivering broadband connectivity to the rural market. “BEAD Program, Bringing Broadband to Rural America,” covers a range of topics, such as:
Who:
Hosted by Network Media Group Publisher Abe Nejad, the webinar features telecom industry experts:
Where:
You can watch “BEAD Program, Bringing Broadband to Rural America” on demand here.
