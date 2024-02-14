New VicOne xNexus Next-Gen VSOC Platform Delivers Contextualized Threat Intelligence for Robust Automotive Defense

Providing contextualized insights into complex attack paths, VicOne’s xNexus solution equips VSOC teams to successfully hunt ‘Patient Zero’ in nascent attacks and ensure robust protection

DALLAS & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, today announced the xNexus next-generation vehicle security operations center (VSOC) platform. The new solution integrates with VicOne’s in-vehicle VSOC sensor, leveraging a unique Large Language Modeling (LLM) approach to provide customized reporting to support VSOC teams. xNexus can provide product security incident response teams (PSIRTs) or engineering teams with actionable and contextualized attack intelligence based on the needs of different stakeholders. The capabilities delivered by the new VicOne solution accelerate threat investigations, enable confident response to attacks and effectively reduce the burden of chasing inexplicable false alarms.









“Cloud-based VSOCs have become the conventional approach in the automotive industry to address dynamic cybersecurity requirements and regulatory pressures, but such an approach is inadequate for the threat landscape that is now emerging,” said Max Cheng, chief executive officer of VicOne. “VSOC teams must be able to understand and analyze attack paths across and beyond the cloud and throughout in-vehicle components and infrastructure. Our new xNexus solution has been engineered specifically to deliver contextualized insights, to discern malicious attacks from suspicious anomalies and to ensure robust protection in the new world of SDVs (software-defined vehicles). xNexus effectively enables automotive VSOC teams to discover a cybersecurity event’s ‘Patient Zero.’”

Today’s VSOC platforms heavily rely on AI-powered detection only, often triggering alerts for all suspicious anomalies and overwhelming VSOC teams with late and irrelevant notifications. Also, their generic log collectors often produce unusable security logs lacking actionable intelligence.

xNexus, however, combines VSOC sensor and VicOne’s unique contextualized automotive threat intelligence to offer differentiated context around an attack path (the sequence of steps or methods that a hacker or some other actor might use to gain unauthorized access to a vehicle system, vehicle network or sensitive information). This synergy reduces the burden of chasing inexplicable false alarms and empowers VSOC analysts to take that threat intelligence and marry it with their existing business processes to act accordingly and undertake effective risk remediation. With xNexus, the attack path is explained in a straightforward and easy-to-understand manner, enabling VSOC teams to be more effective and have the confidence to trace the origin of attacks, identify affected areas, discern their ultimate targets and implement proactive measures in less time. This lessens the learning curve, and, with one click, the VSOC team can gain quick insights into real-world incidents, assess proximity to attacks globally and access detailed information on important factors such as attack vectors, paths, and tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) for comprehensive automotive cybersecurity insights.

To learn more about xNexus, please visit https://www.vicone.com/products/xnexus.

About VicOne

With a vision to secure the vehicles of tomorrow, VicOne delivers a broad portfolio of cybersecurity software and services for the automotive industry. Purpose-built to address the rigorous needs of automotive manufacturers, VicOne solutions are designed to secure and scale with the specialized demands of the modern vehicle. As a Trend Micro subsidiary, VicOne is powered by a solid foundation in cybersecurity drawn from Trend Micro’s 30+ years in the industry, delivering unparalleled automotive protection and deep security insights that enable our customers to build secure as well as smart vehicles. For more information, visit vicone.com.

Contacts

U.S. Media Contact:



Vivian Kelly



Interprose for VicOne



+1 703.509.5412



viviankelly@interprosepr.com