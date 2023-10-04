New Vaunt Mobile App Launches and Expands Access to Private Jet Flights

Vaunt App Members Get Access to Private Jet Flights for Less than $1,000 subscription per Year, No Additional Cost To Fly

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vaunt, a platform for connecting travelers to private flights, today announces the launch of its mobile app available to the public. Vaunt is a proprietary platform and mobile application built to serve a network of spontaneous travelers who are willing to sign up for a chance to enjoy the private jet experience and bring along their friends and family. Vaunt members pay an annual subscription to access empty-leg private flights and have the chance to fly at no additional cost when a flight is available.

Expanding Private Aviation Access

Approximately thirty percent of private flights industrywide have no passengers when an aircraft needs to be repositioned from one location to another, creating significant underutilized capacity. The confluence of digital nomads, younger generations prioritizing experiences, and ballooning retiree numbers in the U.S. are creating a new market for experiencing spontaneous private aviation at a low cost. The new Vaunt app makes this accessible to a wider audience not traditionally targeted or serviced by the private aviation industry.

How Vaunt Works

After subscribing for Vaunt, members can view available flights in the Vaunt mobile app and express interest to be added to the waitlist. When the waitlist for a flight closes, the Vaunt member in the #1 position reserves the entire plane. Users can choose up to three friends or family members to travel along, for a total of at least four passengers. There is no additional cost to the member or their guests to take their flight.

Trips are one-way, and members can choose to book a return trip at their option through either a commercial airline or other transportation alternative.

How To Sign Up

Vaunt is currently available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Members have a rewarding referral system to share Vaunt with their friends. More information on Vaunt is available at www.flyvaunt.com/home/faq/. Terms and conditions apply.

About Vaunt

Vaunt is a new app tackling one of private aviation’s biggest challenges: empty-leg flights. Leveraging propriety software and a mobile consumer app, Vaunt makes it easy and affordable for spontaneous and frequent travelers to have a chance to fly private while addressing this empty-leg issue. All Vaunt flights are operated by its DOT/FAA- authorized air carrier affiliate or by an approved vendor air carrier.

