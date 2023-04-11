New Technology from DGDG Provides Consumers with Quick, Easy Car Selling Experience

DGDG Creates First In-House Guest-Facing Technology for Consumers to Quickly and Easily Sell Cars

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dgdg–Del Grande Dealer Group (DGDG), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, has launched Sell to DGDG, an innovative way for consumers to sell personal vehicles easily, quickly, and hassle-free. This new technology was developed completely in-house and allows consumers to receive a vehicle offer online in minutes.





The process is simple. The user enters either a VIN or license plate number, answers just a few questions online, and within minutes, they receive an offer, valid for seven days. The consumer then has the option to move forward by clicking the “I’m Ready to Sell” button or clicking “I’m Thinking About It” and can return to their offer at any time. A few gentle automated email reminders will be sent during the week with the valid offer. If desired, the consumer can bring their car to the Sunnyvale-based inspection/processing center and convert their offer to check-in-hand on that same day.

“Digitization is the future,” said DGDG CEO Jeremy Beaver. “Tech-savvy consumers, especially in the Silicon Valley and the greater San Francisco Bay Area, expect a tech forward, simplified process that requires less time. These consumers are accustomed to instantaneous retail experiences in other retail categories. We are thrilled to launch Sell to DGDG, a simple, straightforward option that provides a quick return to the Northern California market.”

Quietly launched in August 2022, Sell to DGDG is distributing an average of 700 online offers per month. To date, more than 4,500 offers valued at more than $95 million, and more than 200 vehicles have been purchased valued at more than $5 million.

Since private party vehicles are in high demand, this new program allows DGDG to bid on and purchase more private party vehicles to offer to their guests at the automotive dealer group’s 19 Northern California locations. Plus, with little effort from the consumer, they can benefit from the non-invasive experience, little time spent in person and a higher-than-average purchase price payout. The average vehicle purchase price through the program to date is more than $28,000.

“It’s a win-win situation for DGDG and the consumer,” added Beaver. “It allows us to increase our inventory of pre-owned vehicles to better satisfy the demand and we get to provide our guests with an easy, quick option to sell their vehicle.”

