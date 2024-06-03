New Sustainably Advantaged ABS, SAN Resins Work As Drop-In Solution, Help Reduce Carbon Footprint Across Automotive, Industrial And Consumer Goods Applications

Resins contain up to 60% chemically recycled styrene allocated under mass balance principle

Potential drop in carbon footprint up to 18% compared to the average ABS and SAN industrial grades*

Structurally and functionally the same as fossil-based counterparts, materials can be used with existing tooling and equipment under the same processing conditions

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders, announced today the launch of new recycled-containing acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) resins, available under the MAGNUM™ ECO+, MAGNUM™ CR and TYRIL™ CR trade names.





MAGNUM™ ECO+ ABS resins are dedicated to the mobility industry and will be introduced to the market during the 2024 Plastics in Automotive Engineering Conference in Mannheim, Germany (June 18-19). The resins exclusively use post-consumer recycled (PCR) styrene obtained from household waste, and the end-applications can achieve any hue with the use of color concentrates. MAGNUM™ ECO+ ABS maintains the same performance and qualities that made its all-fossil counterpart a reliable, versatile resin, suitable for both visible and hidden applications in vehicles. MAGNUM™ CR and TYRIL™ CR are grades dedicated to industrial, and consumer goods applications, such as edge bands, coffee machine water tanks or toothbrushes.

“Our portfolio already includes a recycled containing resin – the PULSE™ GX ECO PC/ABS and a bio-attributed solution – MAGNUMTM BIO ABS, but we are constantly working to broaden our sustainably advantaged offering. The MAGNUM™ ECO+ ABS resin is the next step in our journey, and it is an especially important step because the styrene monomer comes from recycled household waste, meaning today’s trash is becoming tomorrow’s high-performing plastic; being a PCR-containing resin, we are not only helping OEMs lower their vehicles’ overall carbon footprint, but we are also helping them be compliant with the EU directives on the use of PCR plastic in mobility” said Ivan Angelov, Global Business Director Copolymers, Trinseo.

The sustainably advantaged resins contain up to 60% chemically recycled styrene The recycled styrene is combined with fossil-based polymers during polymerization according to the ISCC+ Mass Balance process. Because the recycled styrene becomes identical in chemical composition to its virgin counterpart during feedstock cracking, segregation during manufacturing is unnecessary.

The materials are structurally and functionally the same as the virgin counterpart and can be used with existing tooling and equipment under the same processing conditions. This makes the new Trinseo materials a drop-in solution, all while offering a potential drop of up to 18% in carbon footprint compared to the average ABS and SAN industrial grades – *preliminary calculated estimated values based on data from a research study conducted by styrene supplier and independent 3rd party (scope: cradle-to-gate).

“Trinseo’s solutions for industrial & consumer goods applications already includes ABS and SAN with up to 95% bio-attributed content, however our aim is to offer customers the right choice for their applications. These recycled containing resins not only offer the same features and benefits with an improved carbon footprint compared to their all-prime counterparts, but they also help reutilize waste that would have otherwise been burned or sent to a landfill” added Romulo Bouzas, Copolymers Product Manager EMEA at Trinseo.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a specialty material solutions provider, partners with companies to bring ideas to life in an imaginative, smart and sustainably focused manner by combining its premier expertise, forward-looking innovations and best-in-class materials to unlock value for companies and consumers.

From design to manufacturing, Trinseo taps into decades of experience in diverse material solutions to address customers’ unique challenges in a wide range of industries, including building and construction, consumer goods, medical and mobility.

Trinseo’s approximately 3,100 employees bring endless creativity to reimagining the possibilities with clients all over the world from the company’s locations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Trinseo reported net sales of approximately $3.7 billion in 2023. Discover more by visiting www.trinseo.com and connecting with Trinseo on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and WeChat.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, projections, forecasts, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are not statements of historical facts or guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “will,” “may,” “might,” “see,” “tend,” “assume,” “potential,” “likely,” “target,” “plan,” “contemplate,” “seek,” “attempt,” “should,” “could,” “would” or expressions of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s evaluation of information currently available and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy, our current indebtedness, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Factors that might cause future results to differ from those expressed by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully implement proposed restructuring initiatives and to successfully generate cost savings through restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; our ability to successfully execute our business and transformation strategy; increased costs or disruption in the supply of raw materials; deterioration of our credit profile limiting our access to commercial credit; increased energy costs; compliance with laws and regulations impacting our business; any disruptions in production at our chemical manufacturing facilities, including those resulting from accidental spills or discharges; conditions in the global economy and capital markets; our current and future levels of indebtedness and ability to service our debt; our ability to meet the covenants under our existing indebtedness; our ability to generate cash flows from operations; and those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, under Part I, Item 1A —”Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our other reports, filings and furnishings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. As a result of these or other factors, our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts

Radu Botoaca



Tel: +49 6196 969 3025



Email: rbotoaca@trinseo.com