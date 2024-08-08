New Survey Reveals Nearly 80 Percent of EV Drivers Will Go the Extra Mile for Safer Charging

78% of electric vehicle drivers would go out of their way to use a public charger in a safe location; 67% of electric vehicle drivers would go out of their way to use a public charger accompanied by a place to shop

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new survey by Vontier (NYSE: VNT), a global industrial technology company, reveals a critical truth in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape: safety isn’t just a preference—it’s a driving force to adoption. The study highlights a critical gap in the current EV charging infrastructure and points to potential solutions that could accelerate EV adoption, including charging station design and placement.





An overwhelming nearly 80 percent of EV drivers reported they would go out of their way to use a public charger located in a safe environment. This striking statistic underscores a significant issue with many existing charging stations, which are often poorly lit, lack security cameras, and are situated in isolated areas of parking lots with minimal supervision.

“It’s not just about plugging in anymore—it’s about peace of mind,” said Mark Morelli, President and CEO at Vontier. “Addressing these safety concerns is imperative for the future of EV adoption, and convenience stores are uniquely positioned to address this challenge. They innately provide a safer, more comfortable charging experience while offering the amenities that drivers desire to be more productive during their charging time.”

The survey also found that over half of EV drivers would drive farther for charging stations that offer protection from the elements, such as rain or snow. Additionally, 67 percent would go out of their way for stations near shopping areas, and 63 percent for those close to dining options.

Vontier is at the forefront of deploying EV charging infrastructure at convenience stores, partnering with industry leaders like 7-Eleven, Circle K, Wawa, Buc-ee’s, Speedway, Chevron, and Shell. Vontier’s portfolio company EVolve includes global EV charging software leader Driivz with over 85,000 ports under management. Vontier company Gilbarco Veeder-Root also recently launched its turnkey Konect solution that enables convenience stores to integrate charging seamlessly with existing fueling, payment, and service offerings, providing drivers with a convenient, sustainable, and most importantly, safe place to charge.

“It’s interesting that drivers are willing to drive further for their preferred chargers despite ongoing concerns around EV range and charging access,” said Andrew Bennett, President and CEO of EVolve, a Vontier company. “While convenience remains a factor, businesses should never underestimate the power of a superior charging experience. Drivers will more likely stop at your store, and buy more, if done right.”

As states deploy federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds to build fast-charging stations, Vontier is committed to partnering with businesses to create charging options that prioritize driver safety and comfort. This approach not only addresses consumer concerns but also has the potential to increase charging station utilization and profitability.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation, and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

