New Survey Reveals a Gender Disparity in Investment Preferences for Emerging Technologies

Linqto found that men are twice as likely to embrace blockchain and cryptocurrency assets , among other differences in investment preferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Linqto, the world’s first financial technology investment platform empowering investors with access to private markets for accredited investors, today unveiled its latest survey that sheds light on gender discrepancies in investment preferences. With emerging technologies reshaping the investment landscape, this survey breaks down investment activity and interest across ages and genders, offering insight into investor behavior and attitudes about various asset classes based on the volatility in the IPO market, economic policies and sector-specific trends.

The survey uncovered differences in how male and female investors view current markets. Key findings include:

Male respondents (52.24%) were twice as likely as female respondents (26.01%) to have invested in blockchain and cryptocurrency assets.

Nearly half of male respondents (43.64%) have invested in alternative investments this year, and more than 30% have allocated at least a quarter of their investment portfolio to alternative assets.

Almost a quarter of female respondents (23.27%) have invested in alternative investments, and 16.41% have allocated at least 25% of their investment portfolio to these types of investments.

Nearly half of male respondents (48.57%) are much more confident in non-traditional investment markets, in comparison to only 26% of female respondents.

Nearly a third of respondents (32.4%) have invested in alternative investments this year, and more than a fourth of respondents (28.6%) are interested in exploring new types of investments due to successful IPOs and reduced market volatility. Linqto’s analysis indicates that this shift in investment strategy has been fueled by substantial interest in emerging technology and artificial intelligence, which 56.44% of respondents identified as a sector of interest, as well as digital assets (39%).

“With ongoing market volatility, stabilized interest rates and successful IPOs like Reddit’s recent listing, investors recognize the need for alternative investment options to create a comprehensive portfolio,” said Joe Endoso, CEO of Linqto. “The results of this survey indicate a strong demand for digital investments and alternative assets, specifically in the emerging technology, AI and crypto sectors. These findings align with Linqto’s mission to provide investment access to highly sought-after companies that are traditionally difficult to access but offer a diversified portfolio.”

The survey also found:

More than half of the respondents (53.16%) believe the technology sector is seeing the most activity in the secondary markets.

When examining their portfolios, a majority of respondents are invested in traditional investments (58.1%), employer-related investments (35.68%) and crypto and blockchain-based assets (27.12%).

Nearly half of the respondents (49.64%) said their primary form of investment is stocks.

Almost half of respondents (48.44%) have invested in stocks and bonds in the past year.

Almost one third of respondents (32.3%) have invested in crypto and blockchain assets.

Surveying over 2,500 investors of various ages, races and genders, these findings better inform investor sentiment in today’s climate, identify the most popular sectors in traditional and alternative markets and maintain a pulse on market trends to watch throughout the rest of 2024.

ABOUT LINQTO

Linqto is a leading global financial technology investment platform allowing accredited investors to identify, evaluate, and make liquid investments in the world’s leading unicorns and private companies. Accredited investors worldwide have trusted Linqto to make over US $350 million of investment transactions in over 50 innovative mid-to-late-stage private companies in a diverse range of sectors, including fintech, artificial intelligence, health tech, sustainable materials, and digital assets. With a rapidly growing community of more than 750,000 users in 110 countries, Linqto is a leader in democratizing access to private market investments. To learn more, please visit: www.linqto.com.

