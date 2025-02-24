New Study Highlights Scientific Breakthrough in Reduced-Risk Nicotine Delivery

Pneuma Respiratory's Innovative Technology Demonstrates Absence of Harmful Byproducts

BOONE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pneuma Respiratory, a leader in inhaled respiratory therapeutics, today announced the results of a groundbreaking study examining the aerosol composition of various nicotine delivery devices. The study highlights the absence of concerning heavy metals and organic compounds in Pneuma’s innovative, non-heated reduced-risk nicotine delivery system, reinforcing the company’s scientific leadership and commitment to harm reduction.

Study Overview and Methodology

The study, conducted in collaboration with leading researchers including Matthew Culpepper (Pneuma Respiratory), Dr. Guangxi Li (China Academy of Chinese Medical Science), and Dr. Mingwan Su (China Academy of Chinese Medical Science), aimed to compare the presence of concerning compounds in the emissions of different nicotine inhalation devices. The compounds of interest included heavy metals such as chromium, nickel, lead, and arsenic, as well as harmful organic compounds like formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, and benzene.

The study examined three types of nicotine delivery systems:

Pneuma’s device (1.8% nicotine solution, non-heated technology)

(1.8% nicotine solution, non-heated technology) A vape device (1.8% nicotine solution, heated technology)

(1.8% nicotine solution, heated technology) A heat-not-burn device (tobacco sticks, heated technology)

Utilizing advanced analytical techniques, including gas chromatography with flame ionization detection and inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, researchers quantified the levels of these compounds across all tested devices.

Key Findings: A Significant Step Forward for Reduced-Risk Nicotine Delivery

Pneuma’s device did not produce quantifiable levels of any tested heavy metals or organic compounds.

The vape device emitted quantifiable levels of copper, nickel, and zinc, along with acetaldehyde, acrolein, diacetyl, and formaldehyde.

The heat-not-burn device did not generate quantifiable levels of heavy metals but produced quantifiable levels of all tested organic compounds.

Scientific and Public Health Implications

The results of this study underscore a crucial differentiation between traditional nicotine inhalation technologies and Pneuma’s proprietary device for reduced-risk nicotine delivery. Unlike conventional vape and heat-not-burn systems that rely on high temperatures to create aerosols, Pneuma’s non-heated, water-based technology eliminates the thermally generated hazardous byproducts commonly found in these products.

“These findings provide scientific evidence that Pneuma’s approach to reduced-risk nicotine delivery is fundamentally different, indicating a possibly lower health risk product compared to conventional inhalation methods,” said Matthew Culpepper, principal study investigator at Pneuma Respiratory. “Our goal is to provide a scientifically sound alternative for adult nicotine users who are looking for a reduced-risk option.”

Advancing Nicotine Harm Reduction with Next-Generation Technology

With 54 issued patents and 121 pending applications, Pneuma Respiratory continues to drive innovation in the reduced-risk nicotine space, in addition to inhaled therapeutics. The company is committed to evidence-based research and independent third-party validation.

About Pneuma Respiratory

Pneuma Respiratory is a med-tech and pharmaceutical company focused on advancing inhaled therapeutics to improve respiratory health. With a core emphasis on harm reduction and innovative drug delivery, Pneuma is pioneering the next generation of inhalation technology to address major health challenges, including smoking-related lung conditions and chronic respiratory diseases.

If you would like to read about the results of the study in more detail, visit Aerosol Composition Testing of Concerning Compounds — Pneuma Respiratory.

For more information about Pneuma, visit www.pneumarespiratory.com.

