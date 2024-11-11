New Stratasys FDM and P3 Platform Updates Further Boost Customer Productivity and Reduce Downtime; Products to be Showcased at Formnext

Latest advancements, including bigger spools and a new material dryer can bring up to a 50 percent reduction in yearly labor hours for F900 users, and new validated P3 DLP materials for end-use applications

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) today announced the latest updates to its FDM® Fused Deposition Modeling and P3™ Programmable PhotoPolymerization product portfolios. These will be showcased at Formnext 2024, November 19-22, in Frankfurt, Germany.





The FDM platform updates include release of the Fortus FDC™ filament drying cabinet, a new validated FDM® PC-ESD material for the Fortus® 450mc and F900® printers, and an expanded layer height option for Ultem™ 9085 resin, in new Red and Aircraft Gray colors. Stratasys is also adding new materials to its Origin® P3™ platform.

With applications that will support multiple industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing segments, the Fortus FDC cabinet is a state-of-the-art material delivery and drying system designed to hold two Xtend™ 250 Fortus Plus (250 ci) spools, boosting the uptime of the F900 printer by up to 2.7 times. This cabinet allows for uninterrupted, extended print operations, eliminates moisture-related defects, and reduces downtime for customers operating large-scale manufacturing setups.

Stratasys also launched a new FDM® PC-ESD material for Fortus systems, specifically tailored for applications requiring electrostatic discharge protection. This high-performance material meets the demands of tools, jigs, fixtures, and assembly aids, ensuring greater safety for handling sensitive electronic components.

New and updated materials will also be showcased at Formnext. The expansion of its Ultem™ 9085 layer thickness for Red and Aircraft Gray colors, enables faster printing speeds for these validated materials, which are ideal for high-performance applications in demanding environments.

In addition, Stratasys is bringing more than 30 additional materials to its Origin P3 resin platform, including a new validated material, the new Ultracur3D RG 3280 by Forward AM, a ceramic-filled material for injection molding tooling. The more than 30 high-performance materials added to the Open Materials list can support additive manufacturing in end-use applications such as automotive components, earbuds, casting, and gas/liquid flow adapters. These additions strengthen the Origin P3 system platform for production AM, capable of printing with accuracy, precision and surface finish that can match injection molding levels.

“A key factor in helping our customers expand their adoption of AM solutions in their manufacturing processes is providing them materials which meet the demanding expectations necessary for the parts they produce,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. “As materials have matured to support more use cases, customers have more opportunities to leverage the unique benefits of additive to increase production and reduce costs.”

To learn more about these new Stratasys products and updates, go to the Stratasys booth at Formnext, Hall 12.1, Booth D121.

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys’ websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, FDM, P3, Fortus, FDC, F900, 450mc, Origin and Xtend are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. 9085 and ULTEM™ trademarks are used under license from SABIC, its affiliate or subsidiary. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

