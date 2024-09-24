New ‘State of Parenting Report’ Spotlights Universal Parental Struggles; Reveals Exhaustion As The Most Common Emotion Parents Feel In A Baby’s First Year

The study, conducted by Owlet, brings attention to the public health issue of parental mental health and the challenges of stress, anxiety, and sleep deprivation.

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:OWLT), the pioneer of smart infant monitoring, today released its State of Parenting Report, which reveals the immense pressure parents face during their baby’s first year of life. On average, parents lose three hours of sleep per night,1 contributing to higher levels of stress and fatigue. With 126 million pediatric visits every year,2 it’s clear that health concerns also weigh heavily on parents’ minds. The number one reason for these visits is respiratory infections,3 and parents remain deeply concerned about sudden and unexpected health issues. Still today, one of the leading causes of infant mortality is unexpected deaths during sleep, caused by sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), suffocation, and other unknown factors.4 The new data sheds even more light on these struggles, along with the common feelings that overwhelm new parents, as well as the tools they seek for support.





The Link Between Exhaustion, Anxiety, and Parents’ Mental Health



The survey reveals that exhaustion (61%) is the most common emotion parents experience during the first year, followed by feeling overwhelmed (48%) and anxious (32%). This is compounded by 86% of parents waking up as many as eight times a night to check on their baby. A lack of restful sleep, driven by these worries, continues to affect parents’ mental health.

When asked what would benefit their mental health, but is the hardest to find, these parents answered:

More sleep – 54%

Time for self-care activities or hobbies – 43%

Assistance for household chores or responsibilities – 39%

More support from my family, friends or partner – 32%

Worry About Baby’s Health is Causing Even More Stress



Exhaustion and overwhelmed feelings aside, these parents are also in a constant state of worry about their newborns’ well-being and health. When looking at common concerns parents may have during the first year of their baby’s life, nearly 40% of parents are most worried about their newborn contracting an illness, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or passing away during their sleep from SIDS.

These fears further intensify parents’ stress, with 53% reporting they get little to no sleep and more than 40% saying that they feel extremely on edge and anxious when their baby is sick.

Parents Rely on Technology to Help Alleviate Their Anxiety



While the data finds that parents are alike in their worries and fears, it also shows commonality through the tools and solutions parents need to ease their worries and give them more peace of mind.

Nearly three out of four parents feel technology that helps them monitor their baby has made them feel less stressed and anxious

50% of parents want a monitor that helps them understand if and when they need to seek medical attention when their baby is sick

When their babies are sick, nearly a quarter of parents wish they had medical-grade health monitoring technology at home

This report follows the recent launch of ‘Only Owlet’ – the Company’s global initiative that puts a spotlight on the universal parenting experience and demonstrates first-hand how parents can be more empowered to take the best care of their baby. Technology, such as the Owlet Dream Sock®, provides extra reassurance during parents’ most vulnerable moments and allows them to feel more in control of their baby’s well-being and safety. 96% of Owlet parents surveyed have reported more peace of mind and 94% have reported better quality of sleep.5

“ In today’s rapidly changing world, the challenges of parenting have never been more pronounced, and the demands on new parents are greater than ever. This new data paints a vivid picture of the modern parenting experience, revealing both the emotional weight and the necessity for solutions,” said Kurt Workman, Owlet Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. “ We are committed to being a reliable source of support for parents everywhere as we better understand the needs of those who are caring for and raising the next generation.”

To view the full State of Parenting Report and read stories from Owlet parents, please visit www.owletcare.com/pages/why-owlet.

Survey Methodology & Additional References:



The total sample size was 3,012 parents (16+) with children aged 1 and under across Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. The research was conducted from 06.13.2024 – 06.18.2024. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles. Regional data for the U.S., U.K and German markets can be made available.

About Owlet, Inc.



Owlet’s digital health infant monitoring platform is transforming the journey of parenting. Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT), a small-cap healthcare growth equity, offers FDA-authorized medical and consumer pediatric wearables and an integrated HD visual and audio camera that provide real-time data and insights to parents who safeguard health, optimize wellness, and ensure peaceful sleep, for their children.

Since 2012, over 2 million parents worldwide have used Owlet’s platform contributing to one of the largest collections of consumer infant health and sleep data. The Company continues to develop software and digital data solutions to bridge the current healthcare gap between hospital and home and bring new insights to parents and caregivers globally. Owlet believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life. To learn more, visit www.owletcare.com.

