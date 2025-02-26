New Research Reveals 84% of IT Leaders Trust AI Agents Equally or More than Humans

Over 90% believe AI agents will deliver meaningful business outcomes in the next 12-18 months

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced the findings of its “AI Agents: The Final Frontier of the Enterprise” report, offering critical insight into the readiness of IT infrastructures for successful implementation of AI agents. Polling over 1,000 IT decision-makers across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, the report analyzes the investment, readiness, and adoption of AI agents to streamline IT and business processes.

Enterprises have already recognized the immense business value of GenAI, delivering tangible business benefits by improving employee productivity and optimizing processes across departments. Having emerged as the next evolution of AI, organizations are racing to implement AI agents to streamline processes even further while IT leaders increasingly place their trust in the technology to drive business outcomes, as evidenced by:

40% trust AI agents more than a human to do an effective job.

44% trust AI agents the same as a human to do an effective job.

IT teams currently spend an average of 16 hours/week building, deploying, integrating, or fixing AI technologies.

Respondents expect AI agents to save an average of 19 hours/week.

Support for AI agents in the enterprise is staggeringly high, with IT teams poised to gain the biggest transformation as 80% of respondents report IT departments will benefit the most from the technology. Key findings include:

79% of respondents report that implementing and building AI agents over the next 12 months is a priority.

92% are confident that deploying AI agents will deliver meaningful business outcomes in the next 12-18 months.

79% are planning to invest over $1,000,000 in AI agents over the next 12 months.

Organizations plan to deploy a dozen or more new AI agents within the next 12 months.

Despite 90% of respondents reporting they have already effectively leveraged generative AI (GenAI), only 50% are currently using or planning to implement AI agents, pointing to key barriers preventing deployment, including:

60% report data security and privacy concerns.

46% report legacy technology and lack of integration.

29% report lack of employee understanding.

14% report fear of AI hallucinations.

“GenAI technology is continuing to evolve rapidly. The ability to enable the creation of AI agents capable of operating autonomously, reasoning, and performing specific actions to complete an objective is a critical milestone in GenAI’s ability to deliver meaningful business value,” said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. “With increasing trust from IT teams, AI agents have the potential to transform the enterprise, yet challenges such as data security, legacy systems, and lack of data integration are hindering teams from fully realizing the value of AI agents. As organizations develop and refine their AI strategies, overcoming this gap is critical to ensure the safe, effective, and impactful adoption of AI agents.”

SnapLogic is ushering in the agentic enterprise with a single, secure platform that empowers users to design, deploy, and scale AI agents that augment human capabilities, streamline complex workflows, and unlock new business opportunities. With full compatibility across existing and future technology stacks, SnapLogic’s AgentCreator leverages the best and latest generative models to build agents that scale affordably and integrate seamlessly with thousands of systems, delivering immediate, AI-driven business value.

To uncover more about readiness for and adoption of AI agents, read the complete “AI Agents: The Final Frontier of the Enterprise” report.

Survey Demographics

1000 IT decision makers surveyed in organizations with 250+ employees across the US, UK, Germany and Australia.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via our Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Press Contacts:

Adrian Richardson

SnapLogic (US & APAC)

arichardson@snaplogic.com

+1-510-279-9773

Gemma Smith

SnapLogic (EMEA)

gsmith@snaplogic.com

Amy McDowell

Offleash PR for SnapLogic

snaplogic@offleashpr.com