New Report Reveals Consumers Spend $1,365 Per Year on Mobile Phone Bills, Up 2% From Last Year

doxo reveals that Americans spend a total of $180 billion a year on mobile phone services; breaks down the most expensive states and cities for mobile phone usage in the U.S.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A new report released today from doxo reveals that Americans spend an average of $1,365 per year on mobile phone services, up 2% from last year. Through a statistical analysis of actual household payments toward mobile phones across 97% of U.S. zip codes, doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Mobile Phone Market Size and Household Spend Report for 2024 sized the overall market, revealing that Americans spend $180 billion annually on mobile phone services. The findings uncover that 94% of U.S. households with a Mobile Phone bill spend $121 per month, or $1,452 per year – which equates to $1,365* per year when averaging across all U.S. households. The report breaks out the U.S. household spending market size; percentage of households that pay each bill; and average monthly and annual bill pay costs by state, largest 50 U.S. cities and cities in the U.S. with more than 40k households.





According to a recent Pew Research Center survey, 97% of Americans own a cell phone and nine in 10 own a smartphone. Compared with doxo’s 2023 analysis of the $175 billion Mobile Phone market (finding consumers pay $119 per month, $1,342 per year*), 94% of American households that have this bill have shown a 2% increase in how much they spend monthly.

“Nearly every American now owns a mobile phone and a portion of households rely solely on their smartphone for their internet usage so it’s an important bill for consumers to track when it comes to their overall household spend,” said Liz Powell, Senior Director of INSIGHTS at doxo. “As mobile bills continue to steadily increase, doxoINSIGHTS gives Americans transparency into how their bills compare to others and can help them make decisions on the best service provider for their needs.”

The doxoINSIGHTS U.S. Mobile Phone Market Size and Household Spend Report for 2024 Findings

doxoINSIGHTS leverages doxo’s unique, aggregate, anonymized bill pay data consisting of actual bill payment activity to confirm household service providers across the country. The U.S. Mobile Phone Market Size and Household Spending Report breaks out the household spending market size; percentage of households that pay each bill; and average monthly and annual bill pay costs by state, the 50 largest U.S. cities based on number of households, and those cities with 40k or more households. Key findings from the report include the following:

Total Market Size : $180 billion spent per year

: $180 billion spent per year Average Monthly/Annual Cost : $121 spent per month; $1,452 spent per year

: $121 spent per month; $1,452 spent per year Percent of Households : 94% of U.S. households pay Mobile Phone bills

: 94% of U.S. households pay Mobile Phone bills Average Annual Cost per U.S. Household: $1,365 per year*

$1,365 per year* Percent of Annual Income: Mobile Phone bills amount to 2% of consumers’ income per year

States with the Highest Mobile Phone Bills

State Monthly Amount Average Annual Amount* % of Households w/ Bill % Higher than National Average Alaska $156 $1,572 84% 29% Vermont $155 $1,693 91% 28% Delaware $149 $1,645 92% 23% New Hampshire $145 $1,583 91% 20% Connecticut $142 $1,551 91% 17%

Access Mobile Phone Household Bill Pay Data for all 50 states here.

Largest U.S. Cities With the Highest Mobile Phone Bills

Access Mobile Phone Household Bill Pay Data for the 50 biggest U.S. cities here.

For more information, or to view the entire report, visit https://www.doxo.com/w/insights/.

*Average Monthly Bill x % of Households with Bill x 12 months per year = Average Annual Cost per U.S. Household.

About doxoINSIGHTS

doxoINSIGHTS provides direct insight into The Bill Pay Economy™ by leveraging consumer surveys and doxo’s unique aggregate bill pay data set, comprising actual bill payment activity to confirmed household service providers across the country. doxo data brings together the broadest available data set for analyzing actual household bill payment activity, pulling from over 10 million paying consumers across over 97% of U.S. zip codes. doxo’s payment network covers over 120,000 billers in 45 different service categories and enables payments using bank accounts, credit cards or debit cards. This uniquely broad statistical foundation powers doxoINSIGHTS reports – uncovering key trends for household financial health and bill payment behavior. Uncovering an even deeper level of insight into Americans’ cost of living, doxo’s proprietary Cost of Bills Index™ (COBI), a new feature of doxoINSIGHTS, provides a consistent basis of comparison at the state, county and city level.

About doxo

doxo delivers innovation that transforms the bill pay experience for consumers, billers and financial technology providers. For over 10M consumers, doxo’s all-in-one bill pay makes it simple to organize and pay any bill on any device through a secure checkout. For billers, doxo’s network-driven platform enables online and mobile payments with a ridiculously simple integration, radically lower costs, and game-changing features that are unavailable with legacy bill pay vendors. For fintech partners, doxo delivers financial innovations to consumers across 97% of US Zip Codes, paying from more than 5,000 financial institutions to over 120,000 billers in 45+ service categories. For employees, doxo is a creative, ever-learning team that is passionate about building fintech tools that dramatically improve the bill pay experience. For investors, doxo provides an extraordinary opportunity to invest alongside Jackson Square Ventures, MDV, and Bezos Expeditions to disrupt a market that accounts for over $4T of US Household spend. To learn more about America’s leading bill pay network, visit doxo.com.

Contacts

Press Contact

Dotted Line Communications for doxo



Jenny Davis



press@doxo.com