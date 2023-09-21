Home Business Wire New Report Outlines Power of External Data Sharing to Unlock Transformative Collaboration
New Report Outlines Power of External Data Sharing to Unlock Transformative Collaboration

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharing data externally across ecosystems accelerates business value, enables greater collaboration, improves compliance and helps meet sustainability targets. However, many organizations have concerns about protecting their data, loss of intellectual property and meeting regulatory requirements, which can hold back external data sharing.


To support companies in harnessing the transformative benefits of external data sharing, Arthur D. Little (ADL) and Pinsent Masons today published an in-depth Viewpoint outlining best practices, models, processes and key capabilities required to underpin success. Based on their experience and looking at common concerns, it explains how to overcome external data sharing challenges through a combination of regulatory/legal understanding and making the right strategic/technology decisions.

Michaël Kolk, Global Practice Leader, Technology & Innovation Management, at Arthur D. Little, comments: “In an era of AI and digital transformation, businesses understand the importance of data, but can be wary of sharing it externally with partners, customers and their wider ecosystems. These concerns can be overcome, leading to a beneficial flywheel effect as external data sharing matures, continually improving their operations and attracting more partners and data.”

Andrew McMillan, Partner Head of Technology & Digital Markets, at Pinsent Masons, comments: “Legal constraints and worries about protecting intellectual property are often seen as blockers for external data sharing. However, regulations can enable external data sharing in some areas. Organizations can put in place frameworks that balance data sharing with protection, harnessing the benefits and minimising risk.”

The Harnessing external data sharing to unlock transformative collaboration Viewpoint, can be viewed and downloaded here: https://tinyurl.com/3rn2xymy.

Alongside other expert speakers, ADL and Pinsent Masons will be exploring the latest trends and best practices for unlocking the power of data collaboration at a high-level joint event on October 10 in Amsterdam. To learn more and to pre-register for the event visit: https://tinyurl.com/2cv34p9z.

For further information, please visit www.adlittle.com.

