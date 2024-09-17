New Report from The Predictive Index Affirms HR’s Critical Role in any Organization’s Success

200+ HR and Business Leaders in the 2024 State of Talent Optimization Report Agree HR is a Vital Piece of the Leadership Puzzle; Most Crucial Work Needed to Support Managers, Hiring, Executive Alignment and Cultural Cohesion

WESTWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hr–New data from the 2024 State of Talent Optimization Report, published today by The Predictive Index (PI), reveals that business leaders increasingly view HR as a critical driver of their company’s strategic direction and success.









The report highlights the complex demands placed on HR professionals, emphasizing their vital role at the center of the business, where they are expected to help companies navigate complex issues such as labor force unrest, AI integration, and leadership dynamics. Seventy percent of respondents now always view HR as a vital piece of the leadership puzzle.

This comprehensive resource delves into how organizations can enable HR leaders to succeed in the future by addressing challenges related to HR’s four key stakeholders:

Mixed-up managers: Less than half of respondents (47%) are satisfied with the job their managers are doing.

Less than half of respondents (47%) are satisfied with the job their managers are doing. Costly candidates: 63% of respondents saw at least 5% turnover in the past year.

63% of respondents saw at least 5% turnover in the past year. Misaligned executives: 76% of respondents say leadership is occasionally involved in talent decisions.

76% of respondents say leadership is occasionally involved in talent decisions. Crumbling cultures: 57% of respondents said employees left in the past year because of their manager.

“Companies are starting to realize the benefits of having a proper HR team,” said PI Chief People Officer Jackie Dube. “As companies grow, HR needs a seat at the ‘bigger’ table, where decisions are being made. Everything from recruitment branding to retention are felt firsthand by HR departments. The future is something to look forward to in the HR industry, not fear.”

A full copy of the 2024 State of Talent Optimization Report is available at: https://www.predictiveindex.com/learn/talent-optimization/resources/surveys-reports/the-state-of-talent-optimization/?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=pr&utm_content=2024-state-of-to-report

Enter the center of the business universe: Attend PI’s Perspectives Webinar Series

Nestled between executives, managers, employees, and candidates, HR professionals must address the diverse needs of this broad array of stakeholders. On October 9, 2024 The Predictive Index will present the next session in its monthly Perspectives Webinar Series, Stick together: Maintaining employee relations in an age of disconnect.

“The 2024 State of Talent Optimization report illustrates just how central HR is to the success of the overall business,” said Matt Poepsel, PhD and Vice President at The Predictive Index. “Our upcoming webinar will take an in-depth look at the crucial relationship between HR professionals and the employee base. This is where retention, engagement, and growth combine to drive business results.”

Each month during Perspectives, attendees hear from a mixed panel of business and talent experts as they discuss the shared challenges organizations face—and the keys to long-term success. In the October session, we will explore:

How to create a culture where employee relations can thrive

How HR can approach their work that balances transactions and relationships

How HR can repair relationships that have soured

What new tools & techniques HR can use to connect with employees

About The Predictive Index



The Predictive Index (PI) is the data-driven HR platform to hire top performers, develop effective managers, and retain your people. More than 60 years of proven science, software, and a curriculum of insightful management workshops make PI the solution for any company looking to design great teams and culture, make objective hiring decisions, foster engagement, and inspire greatness in their people anywhere in the world. More than 10,000 clients and 480+ partners use PI—including Nissan, Citizens Bank, Subway, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and Omni Hotels—across 90+ countries. Learn more at www.predictiveindex.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Courtney Swift (she/her)



The Predictive Index



1-800-832-8884



pr@predictiveindex.com