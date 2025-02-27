New Report from E-Commerce Operations Platform, Swap Reveals How Tariffs and Regulatory Shifts Will Impact Online Businesses

An Alarming 83% of the 100 Executives Surveyed Warn Regulatory Shifts Could Threaten Survival

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In its latest industry report, the e-commerce operating system, Swap, unveiled critical insights on the future challenges and strategies for navigating a rapidly shifting global market. The Tariff Turmoil Report, based on a survey of 100 e-commerce and fulfillment executives from mid-to-large-sized companies, reveals the profound disruptions expected as new tariffs, regulatory shifts, and supply chain issues take hold.

Executives painted a stark picture – with nearly 30 percent expecting tariffs to have a “massive impact” on their business in 2025, and an additional 53 percent anticipating a “large impact.” The vast majority, 83 percent, are extremely concerned that these changes could threaten the survival of their company.

In addition to the impact expected, the report uncovered several more issues stemming from tariffs:

Enduring Impact: More than half (53 percent) expect the consequences of tariffs to persist for more than three years, with only 6 percent predicting a disruption of less than 12 months.

Short-Term Strategies: Many businesses are adjusting their operations to weather the storm. A majority are shifting to domestic supply channels (56 percent), or adjusting pricing strategies (55 percent), while 31 percent are stockpiling goods before tariffs take effect.

Customer Burden: On average, executives plan to pass 34 percent of the increased expenses associated with tariffs to consumers, with 64 percent intending to push at least 25 percent of additional costs to customers.

Seeking Help: As 65 percent acknowledge their lack of preparedness, 88 percent have sought consulting help or formed partnerships to navigate cross-border transaction strategies.

“The data is clear. Tariffs and regulatory shifts aren’t just a bump in the road for e-commerce companies, they’re a seismic shift,” said Juan Pellerano-Rendon, Chief Marketing Officer at Swap. “Companies that prioritize flexibility, cost mitigation, and strategic partnerships will be better positioned to survive and thrive in this evolving landscape. Swap is empowering businesses to future-proof their operations.”

As tariffs roll out, executives are seeking solutions that help them adapt to logistical challenges, including inventory management tools, tax-filing assistance, and cross-border shipping expertise. Swap’s comprehensive platform is designed to help e-commerce companies address these challenges head-on. With capabilities ranging from inventory and shipping management to tax filing and cross-border logistics, Swap consolidates operational functions, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed.

