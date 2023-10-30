New Report Explores Whether Social Media Is Helping or Hurting People’s Health

1 in 4 people surveyed have self-diagnosed based on social media information

Other key findings include:

Only 43% of respondents who self-diagnosed followed up with a medical professional about a disease or illness they learned about on social media. 82% of those surveyed who visited a doctor after social media self-diagnosis reported having their diagnosis confirmed. Gen Z is the demographic most likely to self-diagnose on social media content. 30% of respondents who identify as Gen Z stated they used social media to self-diagnose and say that TikTok was the most popular platform to do so. Almost half (48%) of respondents said they had used social media to diagnose anxiety. Baby boomers were the largest demographic in the report at 63% to seek the opinion of a medical professional. The biggest concern, held by 73% of respondents, was the possibility of misdiagnosis.

“The growing trend of using social media to self-diagnose and potentially treat ailments or conditions was probably inevitable based on the popularity of all the apps. The fact that social media has opened up the dialogue more about mental health is incredible and helps to take a lot of the stigma away,” Kevin Marasco, chief marketing officer of Tebra, said. “However, self-diagnosis can be inaccurate and potentially harmful, as symptoms can vary widely and may overlap with different conditions. Additionally, social media content may not always come from reliable sources, and there’s a risk of misinformation or misinterpretation. Seeking medical advice from healthcare professionals will always be the most reliable way to address patients’ concerns.”

Methodology

Tebra conducted the survey behind The pros and cons of social media diagnosis content in the Summer of 2023. Tebra surveyed 1,000 people online about their social media use and perceptions of medical content on social media. Respondents self-reported. For the complete methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Tebra.

