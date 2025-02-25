New Relic Unveils Platform Innovations that Give Enterprises Full Visibility and Control of Cloud Costs and Pipeline Data

Business and technical teams automatically gain granular, real-time insights they can act on to optimize pipeline data and cloud environments across their IT ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agenticAI--NEW RELIC NOW+—New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced platform innovations that give businesses the insights they need to optimize spending and ROI within data-rich tech stacks and multi-cloud environments. Innovations include Cloud Cost Intelligence, which delivers detailed views into multi-cloud cost trends, drivers, and impacts so that business teams can be strategic about current and future cloud investment. New Relic also unveiled Pipeline Control, which gives enterprises a powerful rules engine and rich data visualizations to maximize the value of data ingestion.

Adoption of AI and multi-cloud are driving up cloud costs at a rapid rate

The adoption of AI in IT and business operations is driving a sharp rise in cloud costs. Gartner predicts that cloud spending will jump 21.5% in 2025, and that cloud infrastructure and platform services will comprise the largest category of enterprise cloud spend. Gartner also predicts half of enterprises will rely on a multi-cloud strategy this year, leading businesses to juggle the management of multiple cloud platforms, security protocols, and billing structures. In the multi-cloud, AI era, tech stacks are also intricate, generating vast amounts of data that is challenging to control and optimize.

“Businesses are under pressure to control costs and maximize value from all angles within their multi-cloud environments—where data volumes are exploding alongside the growing use of AI,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Any lack of visibility across these ecosystems and data pipelines leads to overspending or spending in the wrong areas, waste, and lack of predictability in future costs. Now, enterprises need to look no further than our Intelligent Observability Platform for an automated, unified view of telemetry data from across cloud providers, with real-time insights and intelligent recommendations they can use to optimize two of their most critical and expensive areas: cloud environments and data pipelines. As a result, they gain full control of these key cost centers to ensure ongoing ROI.”

Cloud Cost Intelligence provides automatic insights enterprises need to optimize cloud spending at scale

Fully integrated into the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, customers leverage Cloud Cost Intelligence to:

Automatically gain real-time, comprehensive visibility into AWS cloud and Kubernetes resource costs so both technical and business teams can visualize and predict dynamic cloud spending.

Run cost estimates for planned resources pre-launch and share insights for business alignment.

Identify unusual spend patterns and alert relevant teams for fast resolution.

Pipeline Control enables enterprises to ensure data quality control and optimize costs

Fully integrated into the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform, customers use Pipeline Control to:

Access a powerful rules engine so IT teams can route, filter, enrich, and transform all MELT telemetry data in flight, enabling teams to maximize the value of data ingestion.

Run pipelines in their own infrastructure or in New Relic’s cloud.

Mask, filter, and obfuscate sensitive data to ensure security and compliance.

Further manage costs by filtering data to pay only for valuable data, and see the exact ROI impact on ingestion with rich pipeline visualizations.

“Organizations want simple, integrated, cost-effective, and highly automated solutions to support modern business insights. Cloud data pipelines (CDPs) help enterprises build analytics quickly, automate ingestion and data processing workflows, leverage new data sources, and support new business requirements. Enterprises need a data pipeline solution that delivers performance at scale, makes data engineers, data scientists, data analysts, and developers more productive, supports more complex use cases, and leverages new generative AI (genAI) capabilities to automate deployments. Cloud data pipeline vendors are responding to these needs by offering advanced capabilities for roles across the enterprise so that teams can quickly develop, deploy, and manage data pipelines to accelerate use cases.” The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Pipelines, Q4 2023, Noel Yuhanna, Carolin Provost, Aaron Katz, and Jen Barton, Nov 28, 2023

Availability

Customers can sign up to access Cloud Cost Intelligence and Pipeline Control as part of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.

