New Relic Unveils Platform Innovations that Enhance IT Team Productivity and Multi-Service Visibility for Faster Resolution of Incidents

Transaction 360 drives 5x faster issue resolution by providing DevOps teams with a single, complete picture of all services involved in business-critical transactions

Service Architecture Intelligence centralizes essential information on services, components and ownership to create a single system of record for enterprises

Innovations reduce the pain of managing and monitoring a multitude of services and distributed teams in IT environments and architectures

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#agenticAI--NEW RELIC NOW+—New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced the launch of platform innovations designed to give IT teams the comprehensive data and real-time insights they need to resolve incidents faster and limit business disruptions. The innovations include Transaction 360, which drives 5x faster issue resolution by providing a dynamic view of business-critical transactions across the entire tech stack. This helps IT teams troubleshoot problems across all the services that make up a transaction with one click, without losing context. Service Architecture Intelligence simplifies service, infrastructure, incident and quality management by consolidating critical knowledge on these aspects into customizable catalogs, scorecards, teams and maps.

According to the 2024 Observability Forecast, the median annual downtime from high business impact outages is 77 hours, or $146 million. IT teams are under pressure to improve incident response time, while developers are tasked with increasing the velocity and quality of software releases. Sixty-nine percent of developers waste 20% of their time each week searching for information to complete job responsibilities, costing $7 million annually in lost productivity for every 500 developers.

“IT teams today are stretched thin trying to get a complete picture of the multitude of services they need to continually manage in highly dynamic environments,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Manav Khurana. “Lack of real-time visibility is expensive for businesses, as delayed issue resolution leads to revenue loss and erosion of customer trust. These innovations to our Intelligent Observability Platform empower teams to overcome these barriers and remove the manual work typically required by many aspects of their jobs, whether it’s getting a real-time picture of which service is causing an issue within a transaction, or quickly locating the person with mission-critical knowledge of a customer environment.”

Transaction 360 accelerates issue resolution 5x by automatically gathering critical telemetry data across services for every transaction

Immediate context for resolving issues, as the solution automatically gathers critical telemetry, alerts, and change data for relevant services and components.

Dynamic flow maps provide a real-time view of all the services and dependencies of a transaction, so DevOps teams don’t need to manually keep up with continually changing participating transaction components.

Historic traffic flow data, enabling teams to rewind weeks or even months.

The most powerful observability experience on the market, combined with APM 360 that reduces MTTR and increases DevOps productivity.

Service Architecture Intelligence automatically consolidates essential knowledge for services, scaling IT team productivity and software release velocity:

Catalogs to automatically consolidate and centralize essential knowledge for services in one place, creating a central system of record for the enterprise.

Teams feature connects ownership information for interdependent services and facilitates collaboration across the enterprise.

Scorecards to define, track, improve and standardize engineering best practices that scale team performance.

Maps that visualize the entire architecture of multiple services in one view, for faster onboarding and troubleshooting.

Per January 8, 2025 Gartner® report “Key Functional Considerations to Define Your Observability Platform” By Martin Caren, Gregg Siegfried, Matt Crossley, Mrudula Bangera: “Organizations need scalable observability platforms as they adopt new technologies. Not only should the solution provide visibility across on-premises, hybrid and multi cloud, but it should also support complex and dynamic cloud-native environments. The solution should improve operational efficiency and scale across organizations with integrated workflows, centralized management, maintenance and usage controls, ensuring that organizations’ data is distinct from others.”

Customers can now access Transaction 360 and Service Architecture Intelligence as part of the New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The New Relic Intelligent Observability Platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. New Relic is the only AI-strengthened platform to unify and pair telemetry data to provide clarity over your entire digital estate. We move your problem solving past proactive to predictive by processing the right data at the right time to maximize value and control costs.

That’s why businesses around the world—including Adidas Runtastic, Domino’s, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Topgolf, and William Hill—run on New Relic to drive innovation, improve reliability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to fuel growth. Visit: www.newrelic.com.

