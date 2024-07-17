New Relic Releases ESG Impact Report for Fiscal Year 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New Relic, the intelligent observability platform, published its third annual environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Impact Report. The report highlights the company’s progress in executing its ESG strategy amidst its continued growth and transformation. New Relic has made strides across various initiatives, including a notable expansion of the New Relic for Students program, which concluded the year with more than 1,400 students.

“Our commitment to ESG principles is integral to our desire to build performant software and a better world, and we share these principles with a growing number of leading enterprises we work with on a daily basis,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s achievements and remain committed to fostering a technology ecosystem that grows ethically and sustainably.”

Key achievements in fiscal year 2024 include:

Driving environmental sustainability

Moved out of data centers and into the public cloud : New Relic completed its migration to more energy-efficient cloud technologies with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton processors; and implemented other operational changes that will help reduce carbon emissions and energy use.

: New Relic completed its migration to more energy-efficient cloud technologies with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton processors; and implemented other operational changes that will help reduce carbon emissions and energy use. 100% renewable energy use : In FY24, New Relic achieved 100% renewable energy use in all of its offices through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs).

: In FY24, New Relic achieved 100% renewable energy use in all of its offices through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) and Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs). Scope 3 emission offsets : The company offset 100% of its scope 3 employee work-from-home electricity consumption through the purchase of EACs.

: The company offset 100% of its scope 3 employee work-from-home electricity consumption through the purchase of EACs. Scope 1 emission offsets: New Relic offset 100% of its scope 1 emissions by purchasing carbon removal credits from Trees for Global Benefits.

Strengthening our security

Adoption of CIS 18 controls: New Relic adopted the CIS 18 Controls Framework, a comprehensive set of best practices for securing IT systems and data. This framework allows New Relic to better measure the maturity of its security posture, prioritize improvements, and proactively mitigate emerging threats.

Empowering our employees

Disability inclusion training: The company launched new disability inclusion training sessions aimed at equipping managers with essential knowledge and skills needed to support Relics with disabilities. These sessions cover crucial areas like performance management, ensuring confidentiality, facilitating accommodation requests, and recognizing barriers.

Expanding access to technology

Democratization of New Relic to developers : Overall the company has reached nearly 620,000 lifetime free tier users and continues its commitment to ensuring all developers have access to making observability part of their developer toolkit.

: Overall the company has reached nearly 620,000 lifetime free tier users and continues its commitment to ensuring all developers have access to making observability part of their developer toolkit. Support for nonprofit organizations : New Relic provides eligible nonprofit organizations with three standard users and a terabyte of Data Plus per month at no charge, facilitating greater access to powerful observability tools.

: New Relic provides eligible nonprofit organizations with three standard users and a terabyte of Data Plus per month at no charge, facilitating greater access to powerful observability tools. Support for students: The New Relic for Students program continues to grow, with over 1,400 students accessing essential observability tools.

To learn more about our approach to ESG, please visit the New Relic website. Read more about our journey to reduce carbon emissions here.

About New Relic

After inventing Application Performance Monitoring (APM), New Relic stands at the forefront of observability with the most advanced platform for eliminating digital interruptions.

Businesses around the world including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Domino’s, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Topgolf, and William Hill run on New Relic to create better digital experiences, optimize revenue, and lead innovation. www.newrelic.com.

Contacts

Elena Keamy



New Relic, Inc.



PR@newrelic.com