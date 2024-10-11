New Relic Now Virtual Event Showcases Innovation and Leadership in Intelligent Observability

Paramount+ to share insights on building amazing customer experiences

New Relic executives and experts to reveal product vision and new innovations, and best practices for getting the most value out of Intelligent Observability

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#newrelic—New Relic, the Intelligent Observability Platform, will host New Relic Now, a free, live, virtual event taking place on October 31, 2024. During the event, New Relic will share its vision for Intelligent Observability and new innovations. Attendees will join keynotes, live demonstrations, customer talks, and training sessions that dive into the future where AI-driven observability works for organizations to erase blind spots, predict and resolve problems, and increase the value of technology investments.





The event will feature talks from New Relic experts, customer success stories, and a fireside chat with Paramount+ SVP of Infrastructure and Cloud Advancement Shiva Paranandi. Attendees can tap into the expertise of observability leaders, and get hands-on training to take their observability practice to the next level.

EVENT: New Relic Now DATE AND TIME: Thursday, October 31, 2024 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT New Relic University Training: 12:00 – 5:00 PM PT LOCATION: Virtual: Event Registration HIGHLIGHTS: Opening keynote with New Relic CEO Ashan Willy Fireside chat with Paramount+ SVP of Infrastructure and Cloud Advancement Shiva Paranandi Product innovations with New Relic CPO Manav Khurana and other experts Hands-on training to gain new certifications

New Relic Now is free to attend and open to all software engineers, developers, IT decision makers, executives, and others interested in how organizations can use Intelligent Observability to predict and prevent business-critical incidents in digital experiences.

For more information and to register to attend, visit here.

The New Relic Intelligent Observability platform helps businesses eliminate interruptions in digital experiences. New Relic is the only AI-driven platform to unify and pair telemetry data to provide clarity over your entire digital estate. We move your problem solving past proactive to predictive by processing the right data at the right time to maximize value and control costs.

That’s why businesses around the world—including Adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Domino’s, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Topgolf, and William Hill—run on New Relic to drive innovation, improve reliability, and deliver exceptional customer experiences to fuel growth. Visit: www.newrelic.com.

