Business Wire

New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earningsNew Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced it will report its financial results for fiscal year 2024 first quarter, which ended June 30, 2023, after market close on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. The company will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to review the financial results and business outlook with the investment community. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the New Relic investor relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com.


New Relic also announced that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Event: Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET

Details: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings (Ingo Friedrichowitz, SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Finance)

A live webcast of the fireside chat presentation will be accessible under the “Events & Presentations” section of the New Relic investor relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, TopGolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Kerry Baker

New Relic, Inc.

PR@newrelic.com

Investor Contact

Ingo Friedrichowitz

New Relic, Inc.

IR@newrelic.com

