New Relic Announces Christopher Jones as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cro—New Relic, the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced Christopher Jones as the company’s next Chief Revenue Officer. He will lead the company’s core sales operations worldwide, including the go-to-market and renewals teams, and drive the company’s channel and partner strategy.





Jones brings three decades of experience with global sales teams, channels, large enterprise and high velocity sales to New Relic. He has worked in very competitive markets and has produced highly performant sales teams. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Appian, a low-code business process platform, and Jones’ team was awarded the Best Team in Sales by Comparably. He has also held executive sales and partnership positions at Fuze, Qlik Technologies, Infoblox, Polycom, Avaya, and Cisco.

“Chris is an exciting addition to the company,” said New Relic CEO Ashan Willy. “He has extensive experience with global sales teams, channels, large enterprise, and high velocity sales in very competitive markets. His experience and focus on customer value will be indispensable as the company navigates through its next phase of growth.”

“New Relic is at the forefront of the observability market with a strong product, business model, and team,” said New Relic Chief Revenue Officer Christopher Jones. “The company’s continued focus on innovation and customer success is unmatched in the market. I look forward to working closely with Relics across the organization as we help leading companies achieve greatness with New Relic. ”

About New Relic

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world’s leading brands including adidas Runtastic, American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, GoTo Group, Ryanair, Sainsbury’s, Signify Health, Topgolf, and World Fuel Services (WFS) improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.

