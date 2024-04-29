New Quarterly Awards Program Celebrates SmartBear Customers

SmartBear recognizes customers with Quality Champion Award, highlighting exceptional work that maintains software quality

SOMERVILLE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#APIdesign—SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, has launched a quarterly awards program to celebrate the exceptional work of customers in software quality, software for good, women in tech, and developer visibility. The Q1 Quality Champion Award has been awarded to Ryan Bolt, Global Software Engineer Director and CoE Lead at Boston Consulting Group, and Mital Shah, Manager, Software Quality Engineering at Universal Destinations & Experiences (a division of NBCUniversal/Subsidiary of Comcast), for working tirelessly to maintain and grow software quality.





“At SmartBear, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and we are inspired every day by their dedication, innovation, and passion to release software that delights users,” said Maureen Plowman, Senior Vice President, Brand & Corporate Communications at SmartBear. “By spotlighting exceptional work through our new customer awards program, we celebrate their achievements and remarkable accomplishments. Congratulations to the recipients of our first Quality Champion Award, our way of celebrating customers who contribute significantly to creating exceptional software products and experiences.”

Today, development teams are tasked with doing more with less resources. Mital Shah has continuously advocated for his team, and with SmartBear’s automated API testing platform ReadyAPI, he has ramped up automation over 200% over the last two years, leaving more time for exploratory testing, expanding functionality within their applications, and delivering more high-quality features to their customers.

“I am honored to receive the Quality Champion Award, recognizing our company’s unwavering commitment to delivering software of the highest standard,” said Mital Shah, Manager, Software Quality Engineering at Universal Destinations & Experiences (a division of NBCUniversal/Subsidiary of Comcast). “Putting team advocacy at the forefront while working with SmartBear has helped us to optimize our workflow, allowing for more thorough testing and the timely delivery of top-tier features to our valued customers.”

Since first utilizing TestComplete and Zephyr Enterprise from SmartBear in 2019, Ryan Bolt has built BCG’s Center of Excellence (CoE) from the ground up. He has been a champion for his team and shared his successes and challenges with other customers as well as SmartBear, providing valuable feedback to enhance processes.

“This award underscores our dedication to excellence and reinforces our mission to continuously raise the bar for software quality in our industry,” said Ryan Bolt, Global Software Engineer Director and CoE Lead at Boston Consulting Group. “I am always happy to share my knowledge to empower others in their pursuit of ensuring the highest quality of software. My thanks to SmartBear for this recognition.”

Nominations are now open for SmartBear’s Software for Good Award, recognizing companies that develop technologies that make a meaningful impact on sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social, & Governance), or DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) efforts. This award honors organizations that go beyond innovation in software development, using their technical expertise and power of technology to drive positive change, contributing to a better world. Nominations must be submitted by Friday, June 7, 2024.

For more information on SmartBear’s Software for Good Award in Q2 or to nominate a company, go to: https://smartbear.com/company/awards/customer-awards/

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted capabilities that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning products include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

